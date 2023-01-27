World Bank Group President Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointments to Support Evolution and Increase Impact

World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced senior leadership appointments to help meet increasing global challenges, sharpen focus on global public goods and knowledge, and maintain the strong momentum on operational delivery and portfolio performance for World Bank client countries.

As Mari Pangestu has informed management of her intention to retire, Malpass has promoted Axel van Trotsenburg to Senior Managing Director with responsibility for the World Bank’s Development Policy and Partnerships, recognizing his outstanding performance in operations and finance during his tenure as the longest-serving Bank executive. As Managing Director of Operations since October 2019, van Trotsenburg oversaw a massive increase in financial assistance in response to overlapping crises. Malpass has also promoted Anna Bjerde to the role of Managing Director, Operations, where Bjerde will assume responsibility for the World Bank’s Operational complex. As Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Bjerde built key relationships, teams, and lending programs, doubling the World Bank’s support to the countries in the region to address crises and recovery, supported the Bank’s evacuation from Afghanistan, and spearheaded the rapid support for Ukraine, which has disbursed $16.4 billion since the start of the war.

“Anna and Axel both have deep technical and operational knowledge and proven track records in delivering strong results for people in developing countries. Their leadership will support our evolution efforts to make the World Bank Group more impactful,” said Malpass. “I want to thank Mari Pangestu for her outstanding service to the World Bank Group and for her policy and management expertise, leadership, professional integrity, and efforts to build the institution as the premier knowledge bank on development.”

A Dutch-Austrian national, van Trotsenburg will harness his nearly 35 years of World Bank service to better integrate the Global Practices with Operations. He will continue to work with shareholders on the Evolution Roadmap process together with Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant; solidify the World Bank as the knowledge bank on development; and expand engagement on global public goods, climate change, private capital facilitation, and debt sustainability. He will also work closely with Malpass to lead multilateral engagements with the United Nations, G20, G7, and international financial institutions and will continue to chair IDA meetings with donors and borrower representatives.

Bjerde, a Swedish national, has 30 years of experience working in development across all regions and brings deep knowledge of operations, a strong delivery track record, experience leading large and decentralized workforces and country offices, and outstanding client and partner relationship skills. In her new role, Bjerde will lead and maintain the strong momentum on operational delivery and portfolio performance for World Bank clients; oversee the quality of World Bank operations and Advisory Services and Analytics, including compliance with Bank operational policies and delivering on corporate commitments; and work closely with van Trotsenburg to deepen collaboration between the Global Practices and Regions.

These changes are in the context of the ongoing evolution work of the World Bank Group to meet the major challenges facing development and do more to support development and global public goods. The appointments are effective April 3.