World Bank Funding For Schemes Related To Minorities : Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Ministry of Minority Affairs launched a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) namely Nai Manzil on 8th August 2015 with 50% of funding from the World Bank to benefit the minority youth who do not have formal school leaving certificate, i.e., those in the category of school–dropouts or educated in community education institutions like Madarasas. The scheme provided a combination of formal education (Class VIII or X) and skills and enabled the beneficiaries seek better employment and livelihoods.

Under the scheme grants are not released to State Governments but to the Project Implementing Agencies (PIAS) empanelled for implementation of the scheme. Under the scheme, 98,712 beneficiaries have been trained with more than 50% women beneficiaries.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.