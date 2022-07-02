World Bank Appoints New Country Manager for Niger

He will oversee World Bank programs and activities in Niger, working closely with the Government of Niger, stakeholders and development partners. He will also work in close collaboration with World Bank Group institutions, including the International Finance Corporation, to strengthen the World Bank Group’s presence in Niger.

“I am honored to assume this new role of Country Manager for Niger, at a crucial time in the country’s development. Over the past few years, the World Bank Group has endeavored to support the progress made by Niger in terms of development,” noted Han Fraeters, Country Manager for Niger. “We will continue to work alongside the Government of Niger to build on these gains and help improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Niger.”

A Belgian national, Mr. Fraeters joined the World Bank Group in 2003. He has held several positions, including that of Country Manager for the Central African Republic. Prior to this position, he was responsible for the World Bank’s Advisory Services and Analytics business line in the Operations Policy and Country Services Vice Presidency in Washington, D.C. He also managed the accreditation and training program for World Bank Task Team Leaders.

The World Bank’s current portfolio in Niger consists of 35 operations—22 national and 13 regional projects—totaling close to $4.5 billion in commitments.

Mr. Fraeters is based in Niger and succeeds Ms. Joelle Dehasse, who recently completed her term as Country Manager for Niger.