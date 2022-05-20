National

World Bank Appoints New Country Director for Angola, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sao Tome and Principe

New Delhi : The World Bank has appointed Dr. Albert G. Zeufack as the new World Bank Country Director for Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sao Tome and Principe effective July 1, 2022.

Dr. Zeufack will lead the implementation of the World Bank’s program in the four countries, which includes an active portfolio of 84 national projects totaling $8 billion financed by the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), as well as regional projects and initiatives funded by trust funds. Under Dr. Zeufack’s leadership, the World Bank will work closely with the four countries to scale up investments in human capital, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure to boost job creation and spur economic transformation.

Prior to this assignment, Dr. Zeufack held the position of Chief Economist for the World Bank’s Africa region. A Cameroonian national, Dr. Zeufack joined the World Bank in 1997 as a Young Professional and started his career as a research economist in the macroeconomics division of the research department. Since then, he has held several positions in Africa, East Asia and Pacific, Europe and Central Asia regions. Between 2008 and 2012, when on leave from the World Bank, he served as Director of Research and Investment Strategy/Chief Economist for Khazanah Nasional Berhad, a Malaysian Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Dr. Zeufack received his Ph.D. in economics from CERDI, the University of Clermont-Ferrand (France) where he taught before joining the World Bank. He holds a master’s degree in economic analysis and policy from the University of Yaoundé (Cameroon) and has received Executive Education from Harvard University and Stanford University.

Dr. Zeufack is a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Natural Resource Charter at the University of Oxford, a member of the Advisory Board of the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), a member of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Network, and a member of the Board of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

