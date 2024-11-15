World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India kicks off today at KIIT Premises

The World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is being held for the second time in Odisha at KIIT University Premises from 15th – 19th November 2024. A total of 35 Coaches selected by Athletics Federation of India from all parts of the Country are taking part in this prestigious education program which include prominent international athletes like Ms. Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist & Arjuna Awardee and Ms. Sanghamitra Dash, Athletics Coach, Athletics Project of Odisha, DSYS, Govt. Of Odisha. The Course Director of the program is Prof. Jai Prakash Bhukar, Head, Department of Physical Education, Central University of Haryana & Co-Lecturer is Ms. Suma Patlumane, Athletics Coach, NCOE, SAI Bengaluru. The Introductory lecture today was also attended by Shri. Sanjay Kumar Garnaik, Sr. Lecturer, Level 2, World Athletics and Head Coach, Athletics Project of Odisha, DSYS, Govt. Of Odisha who is coordinating the education program with AFI & KIIT.

All the coaches from different parts of the country thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food and Program & Training Venue) for the education program.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS expressed his pleasure that the Athletics Federation of India has selected KIIT as the venue for the second time to conduct this prestigious education program, he also conveyed his best wishes to all the coaches participating in the said program.