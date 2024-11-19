Bhubaneswar: World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India concluded today at KIIT Premises.

The World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) held for the second time in Odisha at KIIT University Premises from 15th – 19th November 2024 was concluded today. A total of 35 Coaches selected by Athletics Federation of India from all parts of the Country took part in this prestigious education program which included prominent international athletes like Ms. Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist & Arjuna Awardee and Ms. Sanghamitra Dash, Athletics Coach, Athletics Project of Odisha, DSYS, Govt. of Odisha. The Valedictory ceremony of the education program was graced by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS along with Prof. Jai Prakash Bhukar, Head, Department of Physical Education, Central University of Haryana & Course Director of the program, Ms. Suma Patlumane, Athletics Coach, NCOE, SAI Bengaluru & Co-Lecturer of the Program, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT & KISS and Shri. Sanjay Kumar Garnaik, Sr. Lecturer, Level 2, World Athletics and Head Coach, Athletics Project of Odisha, DSYS, Govt. of Odisha & coordinator of the program.

All the coaches from different parts of the country thanked Prof. Samanta for receiving the prestigious “Grand Cross Award”, the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). They also thanked him for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food and Program & Training Venue) for the education program.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS expressed his pleasure that the Athletics Federation of India has selected KIIT as the venue for the second time to conduct this prestigious education program, he also conveyed his best wishes to all the coaches and wished them good luck for their bright future.