World Anthropology Congress 2023 observed at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: Indigenous people describe any group of people in a particular region. Indigenous is a legal term. Indigenous people are a distinct social and cultural group dependent on the land and natural resources they inhabit. Their culture and traditions are a unique identity for future generations. Therefore, according to social justice, it is necessary to provide protection by focusing on respecting and supporting the rights of all. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya said that emphasis should be given on improving the livelihood of Indigenous people and increasing their source of income.

Attending the World Anthropology Congress 2023 organized by Utkal University, “Every person has the right to get equal opportunities in the society. Social justice includes sanitation, health care system, environment, education, housing etc. Therefore, it is important to bring equality in social justice and give importance to them in the field of justice”, the Chancellor said.

Utkal University in collaboration with United India Anthropology Forum, University of Delhi, Sambalpur University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) held a conference theme on “Anthropology in Public Sphere: Indigeneity, Social Justice, Sustainability and Global Peace” at the MKCG auditorium, Utkal University. KISS University Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, UNICEF Senior Adviser Akhil Bihari Ota, UIF Senior Member Prof S. Gregory described the lifestyle, culture, and traditions of the Indigenous people in the major states as unique and gave a speech on their protection, land and forest rights, etc.

Prof. Debendra Kumar Biswal, Head of Department of Anthropology, Utkal University and Convenor World Anthropology Congress 2023 gave the welcome speech, while Dr. Prasanna Kumar gave vote of thanks. Two sessions were organized on the occasion. The delegates, scholars in attendance presented their abstracts.