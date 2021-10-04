World Animal Day celebrated by the AWBI on 4th October, 2021

New Delhi : The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) celebrated World Animal Day 2021 on 4th October at Kamdhenu Dham Gaushala (Nagar Nigam Gaushala), Gurugram, Haryana (run by Chetan Dass Gosanvardhan, Sangel, Ujina) in benevolence presence of Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India and Jai Prakash Dalal, Minister, Animal Husbandry Department, Govt. of Haryana. The Day is celebrated every year on 4 October internationally, on the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, to educate humans about how their actions impact animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world. The first celebration of World Animal Day was observed in March, 1925. This Day is observed globally to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards. The celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilizing it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. It’s celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. Through increased awareness and education, we can create a world where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

On this occasion, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India and Shri J. P. Dalal inaugurated the celebration of World Animal Day and Minister Shri Rupala ji launched the website (www.awbi.in) of AWBI and said that this website will benefit the end users of animal welfare.

During the celebration, Minister appreciated efforts of the department for organizing the World Animal Day from the Gaushala campus. He said that our Prime Minister’s vision of Vocal for Local will become practical when the Gau Mata will provide the livelihood of the families and the we won’t require to protect the cow and its progeny but in reality the cow and its progeny will protect the human beings. He further emphasized that the Govt. of India is working on doubling the income of our farmers through increased production of the crops and livestock and production of more milk by improving the production of the milk and by-products from them. He told that Gomata is the only creature on the earth whose excreta is considered as holy. He further told that Lord Krishna followed the Gopalan and yoga of which yoga is being followed worldwide and one day when we’ll again start gopalan in letter and spirit then the whole of the world will start replication as was done in our country earlier when the cow based economy was our back bone. Minister told that such celebrations will spread the message of humane behaviour, kindness and compassion to the animals and sensitize people to be more passionate.

J.P. Dalal, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Govt. of Haryana also addressed the audience and told that in the ancient times we were all more happy and healthy when dependent on cow based economy. He told that now during the times of modernization we facing lot of challenges.

Shri Sarvan Garg, Chairman, Haryana Gauseva Aayog while addressing the audience told that the Govt. of Haryana and Gauseva Aayog are working tremendously and the number of cows in the Gaushalas has doubled during the last decade and the livestock is free from various diseases like FMD etc.

Dr. O. P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, (NLM and AW) & Chairman AWBI, while giving his welcome and introductory address told that the animal kingdom should also gets their rights including five freedoms for the animals i.e. Freedom from Hunger and Thirst, Freedom from fear and distress, Freedom from Pain, injury and disease, Freedom from discomfort and Freedom to express normal patterns of behaviour. Animal welfare is important because many animals around the world are suffering while being used for entertainment, food, medicine, fashion, scientific advancement and as exotic pets.

Sudhir Singla, MLA, Gurgaon, Dr. Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Govt. of India, Shri Girish Shah and Prof.(Dr.) R. S. Chauhan, Member AWBI, Dr. Ashutosh Joshi, Member Secretary, SAWB Uttrakhand and Ms. Manisha T. Karia, Advocate were also present during the celebration and delivered their talks during the technical session of the celebration and gave very useful information on technical parts of animal welfare. The programme was also attended by a good gathering through virtual mode.

Members of the AWBI, Dr. S. K. Dutta, Joint Commissioner, DAHD & Secretary AWBI gave vote of thanks.