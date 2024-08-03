Workshops on Sagar Setu App Aimed at Improving Maritime Efficiency

Sagar Setu has achieved integration with all 13 major ports and 41 non-major ports of India. The details of major ports and non-major ports are given in Annexure-I.

Sagar Setu application has garnered a base of over 21,000 users spread across diverse geographic regions within India. The sector wise details of user/Stakeholder using the Sagar Setu application is at Annexure-II. These users are port authorities, service providers like shipping agents, terminal operators, Customs House Agents (CHAs) Importers/ Exporters etc. The number of users, state wise including Andhra Pradesh is at Annexure-III.

The Benefits of Sagar Setu are as below:

Real Time Data Exchange enabling the following in the long term:

A single platform to perform all core activities for importers, exporters, customs brokers, and freight forwarders; end-to-end functionality for performing self-clearance digitally and online transactions with custodians; providing a level playing field for all relevant stakeholders, both large and small; complete domestic tracking of shipments with notifications at each stage; real-time information on activities; enhanced transparency in government-to-business relations and ease of doing business; reduced costs and timeframes for the execution of trade and logistics operations; and paperless transactions for all stakeholders, along with business intelligence reporting and data analytics.

The visibility of operation is indicated stakeholder wise, as detailed below:

Ports & Terminal Operators: All 13 major ports (with their Terminal Operating System, TOS/ Port Operating System, POS) and 41 non-major ports are integrated with National Logistic Portal Marine (NLP-M). Almost all terminal operators at major ports have been onboarded. Customs: Integration with Indian Customs Electronics Gateway (ICEGATE) streamlines the electronic exchange of data and information between customs and ports. Port Health Organisation (PHO) module: PHOs can approve and issue certificates using the PHO module, and notifications will be sent to port officials. Requests for Free Pratique and Health Declaration Certificates to PHOs at ports are available through Sagar Setu. Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) module: Real-time and online information exchange regarding vessel detention and release is available to MMD inspectors, port authorities, and other stakeholders. Indian Railways: Messages from Sagar Setu are integrated with Frieght Operations Information System (FOIS) for sharing voyage registration, Electronic Verified Gross Margin (eVGM), berth allotment, container pendency, and bulk pendency. Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP): Multiple messages are integrated between ULIP and Sagar Setu. Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL): The DGLL module has been developed and provides information on lighthouse dues payment status on Sagar Setu. Banks: Multiple banks have been onboarded in Sagar Setu for Business to Government Transactions (B2G) transactions. Sagar Setu also plans to implement Business to Business (B2B) transactions on its platform.

Improving Port Operations and Efficiency:

98 messages have been integrated over NLP-M, providing the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) with visibility into key port operations metrics and monitoring efficiency. The processes for PHO free pratique and health declaration forms have shifted entirely from manual to NLP-M, leading to a much reduced process time of five hours at most major ports. With the data available in Sagar Setu, insights can be provided regarding vessel approval times, voyage tracking, and crew and cargo details, which can enable ports to improve their turnaround times and ensure greater transparency.

In the fiscal year 2024, there were close to 69 Lakhs message exchanges on Sagar Setu. The total value of financial transactions processed on the Sagar Setu platform amounted to INR 12,000+ crores.

The details of message exchange port/state wise including Andhra Pradesh are at Anneure-IV

A 24/7 Sagar Setu Helpdesk team operates to offer both operational and technical assistance. On an average around 1300 queries and issues are reported. The predominant issues reported by users are as under :

Challenges encountered with the exchange of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) files; difficulties related to the integration with Customs (ICEGATE); problems with the receipt of COPRAR (Container Pre-arrival Report) messages; and various lesser application-related issues, including those concerning user registration and login, payment processes, etc.

The average time to resolve an issue is around 4 days.

A series of workshops and training programs have been organized, featuring key events such as Conference Room Pilot sessions in August 2022, Port Feedback sessions in August 2023, and a User Acceptance Testing (UAT) Demo session in September 2023. In addition to these scheduled events, bespoke sessions are also offered on an as-needed basis to educate users about the Sagar Setu application. Tailored sessions are regularly provided upon the request of stakeholders, including Port Authorities, regulatory bodies, and shipping agents, to ensure they are well-versed in using the application. Furthermore, routine weekly and monthly meetings with the nodal officers from various trade associations are held to discuss and resolve any issues that users may encounter during their operations. Sagar Setu also offers a range of user guides and video tutorials that are readily accessible to the general public.

Conducting workshop/training is a periodic and continuous exercise.

Annexure-I

Details of Major and Non Major ports of India onboarded on Sagar Setu.

List of Major Ports onboarded on Sagar Setu:

S. No Port Name State 1 Chennai Port Authority Tamil Nadu 2 V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 3 Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 4 Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 5 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 6 Cochin Port Authority Kerala 7 Visakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 8 New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 9 Paradip Port Authority Odisha 10 SMPA Haldia Dock Complex West Bengal 11 SMPA Kolkata Dock System West Bengal 12 Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 13 Mormugao Port Goa

List of Non-Major Ports onboarded on Sagar Setu:

Sr. No. Port Name State 1 Kakinada Seaport Limited Andhra Pradesh 2 Krishnapatnam Port Andhra Pradesh 3 Adani Gangavaram Port Pvt Ltd Andhra Pradesh 4 Kakinada Anchorage Port Andhra Pradesh 5 KAKINADA DEEP WATER PORT ( KDWP ) Andhra Pradesh 6 Ravva Port (Terminal) Andhra Pradesh 7 Panaji Port Goa 8 Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Gujarat 9 Hazira Port Gujarat 10 Magdalla Group Of Ports Gujarat 11 Mundra Port Gujarat 12 Pipavav Port Gujarat 13 Sika Port Gujarat 14 AMNS Port Hazira Gujarat 15 Gujarat Chemical Port Limited, Dahej Gujarat 16 Essar Bulk Terminal (Salaya) Limited Gujarat 17 Dahej Harbour and Infrastructure Limited Gujarat 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd,GCW, Kovaya Gujarat 19 Bhogat Port facility – Vedanta Limited Gujarat 20 Bhavnagar Port Gujarat 21 Vizhinjam International Port Kerala 22 Kollam Port Kerala 23 Beypore Port Kerala 24 Vizhinjam Port Kerala 25 Azhikkal Port Kerala 26 Bankot Port Maharashtra 27 Konkan LNG Pvt Ltd Maharashtra 28 Dharamtar Port Maharashtra 29 Dahanu Port Maharashtra 30 Angre Port Pvt Ltd Maharashtra 31 JSW Jaigarh Port Maharashtra 32 REDI PORT LTD Maharashtra 33 RANPAR Maharashtra 34 Indo Eng Pvt Ltd Maharashtra 35 JSW Revdanda Port Maharashtra 36 Dighi Port Ltd. Maharashtra 37 Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt. Ltd Maharashtra 38 Dhamra Port Pvt Ltd Odisha 39 Gopalpur Port Odisha 40 Kattupalli Port Pvt Ltd Tamil Nadu 41 MIDPL Kattupalli Port Tamil Nadu

Annexure-II

Details of sector wise Stakeholders using the application:

Sr. No. Stakeholders Count 1 Importer/Exporter 7519 2 Customs Broker 5685 3 Shipping Agent 4619 4 Importer 792 5 Container Agent 645 6 Stevedore 379 7 Empty Yard Operator 222 8 Ship Chandlers 192 9 Shipping Line 184 10 Container Freight Station 178 11 Port Operations 109 12 Freight Forwarder 105 13 Exporter 104 14 Inland Container Depot 95 15 Non Vessel Operating Common Carrier 85 16 Terminal Operator – Sea 80 17 Rail Transport 64 18 Port Authority 61 19 Road Transport Operator 34 20 Regulatory Authority 31 21 Surveyor 27 22 Barge Operator 25 23 Port Health Organization 21 24 Port Marine 20 25 Coast Guard / Indian Navy 19 26 ICD Shipping Line 19 27 RAIL TRANSPORT OPERATOR 18 28 Port Finance 16 29 Mercantile Marine Department 15 30 Bunker Supplier 14 31 Latch-On Service Provider 14 32 IW–Vessel Operators 13 33 SA Administrator 11 34 BANK 9 35 Inland Waterways 8 36 Port Traffic 8 37 Container Train Operator 6 38 DG Shipping 4 39 HMC Operator 4 40 Coastal Cargo Stakeholders 3 41 Regulatory Operation 3 42 Tank Farm Operator 3 43 Plant Quarantine Organisation 1 44 Export Promotion Council 2 45 Indian Customs 2 46 Ministry of Commerce and Industry(DPIIT) 2 47 Directorate General of Lighthouses And Lightships 1 48 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India 1 49 Freight Operating Information System 1

Annexure-III

Number of Users, state-wise using Sagar Setu app:

Sl No State No of Stakeholders 1 Maharashtra 10285 2 West Bengal 3614 3 Tamil nadu 1804 4 Andhra Pradesh 1286 5 Gujarat 1123 6 Kerala 695 7 Odisha 483 8 Karnataka 249 9 Goa 199

Annexure-IV

Message exchanges (During FY24):