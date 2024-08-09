Workshop on UNNATI, 2024 Scheme held for North-East Region Officers

The Northeastern Region Subsidy Scheme (NERS) section of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and prominent partners including Invest India, PIU and PMU teams, successfully hosted a comprehensive workshop for NER Officers on the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI), 2024 Scheme at Vanjiya Bhawan, New Delhi. The event saw active participation from representatives of all eight Northeastern states.

The workshop was chaired by Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, whose guidance was instrumental in addressing the states’ concerns. His address provided a strategic framework and detailed direction for the successful implementation of the UNNATI, 2024 Scheme. Additionally, Joint Secretary Shri Balamurugan delivered a thorough roadmap for the scheme’s execution, ensuring clarity and direction for all involved.

During the workshop, each state presented the industrialisation incentives and opportunities available in their regions, showcasing the vast potential for growth across the Northeast. Over 80 officers from the Northeastern states and various union ministries engaged in productive discussions, offering valuable suggestions to enhance the UNNATI scheme’s effectiveness.

The workshop fostered insightful dialogue and laid a strong foundation for transformative development in the Northeast. Director Dr Kajal expressed heartfelt thanks to all participants and stakeholders for their significant contributions to the workshop’s success.

Looking ahead, there is optimism about the UNNATI, 2024 Scheme’s potential and eagerly anticipate continued progress and growth in the region.