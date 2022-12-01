Workshop on Private Investment in Manufacturing, Housing and Real Estate, and Services in the run-up to the 2nd Conference of Chief Secretaries

New Delhi : The in person workshop on Track 2 – Private Investment in Manufacturing, Housing and Real Estate, and Services of Sub-Theme 2 – Infrastructure & Investments under Pillar 1 – Growth and Job Creation, in the run-up to the 2nd Conference of Chief Secretaries, was organised by the track-lead State of Assam and the Central Nodal Department i.e., the Department of Economic Affairs, GoI, and witnessed participation from 19 State Governments & Union Territories, on 1st December 2022 at IIT Guwahati, Assam. The workshop saw participation from over 50 senior officials from the State Governments and Union Territories and also representatives from industry and academia.

The workshop was inaugurated by Sh. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Sh. Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam. They suggested to utilise this opportunity to enable a centre-state and inter-state discussion on ideas, potential solutions and exchange of learnings and best practices. They also emphasized on the need to bring forth practical recommendations that are of utmost relevance to the State/UTs and aligned to the theme for this year’s CS conference – ‘Viksit Bharat – Reaching the Last Mile’.

In his context setting address, Sh. Samir Sinha, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Government of Assam, apprised on the background and steps leading to todays in-person workshop, such as preparation of concept notes, background paper and video conference meeting held earlier this month and provided a consolidated picture of the Track 2 challenges and their probable solutions.

During the workshop, presentations were made by representatives from industry and academia and State Governments & Union Territories followed by an open house discussion on major implementation models, ideas and experiences across projects, schemes and the way forward.