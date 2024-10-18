Workshop on Drone Technology in Fisheries and Aquaculture Set to Revolutionize the Sector in Patna

Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organizing a Workshop on Application and Demonstration of Drone Technology in Fisheries and Aquaculture on 19th October 2024 at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, Bihar. The event will be graced by Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar along with Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) and Ministry of Panchayat Raj, Smt. Renu Devi, Minister Animal & Fisheries Resource Department, Bihar, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar and other esteemed dignitaries. The workshop will bring together scientists, state fisheries officials, fishermen and fisherwomen on one platform to showcase innovative drone technology for advancing fisheries and aquaculture practices.

Chief Minister, Bihar, Union Minister of MoFAH&D and other key dignitaries will address the gathering during the inaugural session. Cheques to the beneficiaries of PMMSY and various State schemes along with fish feed and fish seeds will be distributed to the farmers during the event.

The workshop also features technical sessions on the transformative potential of drone technology in the fisheries sector. ICAR-CIFRI Director along with innovative startups will present and share about their work, on-ground experiences, findings practical applications of drones’ technology and way forward during the event.

The workshop will conclude with the river ranching program in the Ganga River at Digha Ghat, Patna, led by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh. This initiative aims to enhance fish stock in the river and promote ecological balance for sustainable fisheries management.

This workshop will provide a unique platform to showcase technological advancements emphasizing the transformative role of drone technology in revolutionizing the fisheries sector and unlocking its full potential. As the technology continues to evolve, the Department of Fisheries is committed to embrace these advancements for boosting sustainable fisheries, fostering greater innovation and productivity throughout the entire fisheries value chain.

Drone Technology is expected to play a crucial role in transportation of fish and fish products by delivering fish and fish products to remote locations by overcoming access barriers and enabling faster delivery. To further explore the potential of drone technology in the fisheries sector, the Department of Fisheries has allocated a pilot project with an investment of Rs 1.16 Cr to ICAR-CIFRI for developing drone technology for live fish transport.

Background :

The fisheries and aquaculture sector, often referred to as the ‘sunrise sector,’ has played a vital role in providing livelihood and employment opportunities to around 3 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level, as well as many more along the fisheries value chain. Recognizing the potential for focused development in this sector, the Government of India (GoI) established a dedicated Department of Fisheries (DoF, GoI) in February 2019, followed by the creation of the Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (MoFAH&D) in June 2019.

Since 2015, investments have been stepped up in the fisheries sector to a total of Rs 38,572 crore through initiatives such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), a Central Sector sub-scheme under PMMSY. These initiatives by the GoI have significantly advanced the sector, improving the welfare of fish farmers, as well as marginalized and tribal communities engaged in fisheries.

Drone technology, with its rapid advancements, has many innovative applications in various sectors for activities such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster relief. Recognizing its transformative potential, the Department of Fisheries is actively exploring how drones can revolutionize fisheries and aquaculture operations such as enhancing monitoring and surveillance, improving resource & farm management, fish transportation and a wide range of other applications.

Key activities such as surveillance, stock assessment, environmental monitoring, disease detection, dispensing feed in aquaculture farms, water sampling and precision fishing are promising technological advance. To safeguard the marine ecosystems, drones can help in monitoring water quality, detect pollutants, identifying harmful algal blooms etc. In emergency situations, drones prove invaluable by. To aid disaster response scope of drones extends further, assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure during natural disasters like floods or hurricane, assisting in search and rescue operations, locating missing persons or vessels quickly and efficiently etc. Underwater drones can monitor fish behaviour in their natural habitats that can help in identifying signs of distress such as erratic swimming patterns or surface gulping that can aid in early disease detection. High-resolution drone imagery can detect visible symptoms of diseases, like ulcers or haemorrhages on fish bodies, facilitating timely intervention and management.