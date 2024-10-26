Workshop on Building Quality Infrastructure and Enhancing Academic Aspects for Tribal Education Held by NESTS

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) successfully organized a workshop on “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” on 24th October 2024 at Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. This event is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide quality educational infrastructure for tribal communities through Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), ensuring sustainable and effective learning environments.

Shri Ajeet K. Srivastava, Commissioner of NESTS, inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the critical need for completing EMRS construction on time with emphasis on quality of construction. He stated, “Non completion of good quality EMRS on time means tribal children not going to school which is unacceptable.” He exhorted the participants to take pledge that they would construct EMRS before time by ensuring best quality of construction. Commitment to multifaceted development is evident in NESTS’ initiatives, including modern educational programs like the Amazon Future Engineering program and the organization of a Principal’s Conclave focused on academic and administrative excellence. This holistic approach underscores the importance of providing both high-quality infrastructure and advanced educational opportunities for tribal students.

The workshop covered essential technical aspects such as geotechnical investigations, material testing, earthwork, and the reinforcement of construction practices in tribal areas. Participants included civil engineers, project managers, and architects, all eager to share best practices and insights from the newly launched handbook titled “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education.”

Interactive sessions focused on project planning, architectural layouts, and specific reinforcement issues related to tribal education infrastructure. Participants emphasized the importance of aligning construction practices with the unique geographical and cultural contexts of tribal regions for sustainable development.

Throughout the day, expert speakers provided valuable insights, fostering collaboration and innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges.

Topics included quality assurance during the construction process, effective material testing methodologies, and strategies for successful project planning. Interactive Q&A sessions allowed participants to address specific issues related to EMRS development, facilitating knowledge exchange and practical problem-solving.

This pioneering workshop represents a significant step forward in NESTS’ mission to enhance educational access and quality for tribal communities, reaffirming its vision of providing equal opportunities for all tribal students.