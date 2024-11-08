Workshop on Application and Demonstration of Drone Technology in Fisheries and Aquaculture to be held tomorrow in Kochi

The Department Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad are organizing a Workshop on Application and Demonstration of Drone Technology in Fisheries and Aquaculture on 8th November, 2024 (10:45 AM) at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi, Kerala in the gracious presence of Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs. The event will also be attended by various eminent Scientists, State Fisheries Officials from Kerala, fishermen and fisherwomen.

The session will commence with a welcome address by Director CMFRI following distribution of “Cadalmin BSF PRO,” a specially formulated fish feed designed to support sustainable aquaculture practices to fish farmers. In addition, a booklet, titled “EG Sailas Center of Excellance ,” will also be launched, highlighting key advancements and contributions to the field. Furthermore, the session will mark the official launch of the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) National Symposium, an event aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among Marine Science Professionals across the nation.

NFDB along with innovative startups, will deliver a presentation highlighting the transformative potential of drone technology in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The event will conclude with a live drone demonstration on various Drone applications in fisheries like fish transportation, fish feed dispensing and life jacket dispensing for rescue operation etc. The workshop will offer a distinctive platform to highlight innovative technological advancements, focusing on the pivotal role of drone technology in transforming the fisheries sector and maximizing its potential. It is expected that more than 700 fishermen and fisherwomen will participate in the event.

Furthermore, the Department of Fisheries with technical support of DG Shipping, Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, is also organizing a ‘One-Day Interactive Workshop on 8th November 2024 (9:30 AM) at Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), Kochi, Kerala to deliberate upon the issues of Registration, Survey and Certification of Fishing Vessels. Experts from Indian Registry of Shipping (IRS), Shipping Corporation of India (SCl) and Fisheries Institutions such as CIFNET, Fishery Survey of India (FSI), ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will also be attending the workshop along with Fisheries Officials from all the coastal States/UTs.

The major objective of the workshop is to provide handholding support to the Department of Fisheries of the coastal State/UTs, who have been delegated with the powers under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 to function as the ‘Registrar of Fishing Vessels’, and require to gain expertise to undertake the technical fitness assessment of the fishing vessels which is a pre-requisite for grant of registration or renewal of registration of fishing vessels. The Workshop will enhance the capacity and provide handholding to State Fisheries Departments so that they can move towards establishing their institutional system with trained manpower required for conduct of Registration, Survey & Certification of Fishing vessels. Besides, the Workshop will facilitate the Central Government Organizations viz. FSI, CIFNET, CIFT, etc. in maintenance and operation of fishery research/survey/training vessels in India.

Drone Application in Fisheries Sector

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aims at fostering sustainable, economically viable and inclusive growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. One of the critical ways to do so is through technology infusion that provides end to end solutions in the supply and value chain. Drones offer innovative solutions to a variety of challenges in the fisheries sector, with key applications in water sampling, disease detection, monitoring activities, feed management, and fish transportation. Their scope extends to managing aquaculture farms, fish markets, assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure and aiding in rescue operations during natural disasters. Additionally, drones support precision fishing and stock assessment. Underwater drones further enhance capabilities by monitoring fish behaviour in natural habitats, identifying signs of distress such as erratic swimming patterns.