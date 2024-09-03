Workshop held on ‘Energy, Environment and Safety’

ALIGARH : The Department of Chemical Engineering, Aligarh Muslim University organized a one-day National workshop on “Energy, Environment and Safety for Sustainable Development”.

The chief guest, Prof. R. K. Vyas from MNIT, Jaipur, delivered a talk on “Pervasiveness of Antibiotics in the Aquatic Environment and their Removal Techniques,” He stated that the overuse and excessive exposure to antibiotics can weaken the human immune system.

The guest of honour, Prof Ravi Kant Singh, Head (Research and Development), Amity Institute of Biotechnology, gave a talk on “Integrating Renewable Energy from Wastes: A Sustainable Development Approach,” and explored the sustainable utilization of agricultural waste, discussing various Agri-waste valorization and management techniques, including biofuel production.

Dr. Shorab Jain Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR, CBRI Roorkee through his talk on “Fire Safety in Industries”, delved into various aspects of fire protection and prevention, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding industrial environments from fire hazards

He addressed the broader safety aspects, underlining the need for a comprehensive approach combining preventive and protective strategies to minimize the risk of fire incidents in industrial operations.

Er. Deepesh Yadav, who is an AMU alumnus and currently working in Solvina, India, spoke on “Energy Efficiency and Reliability Improvement in Process Industries”. He discussed the importance of energy efficiency and reliability in process industries, adding that it is crucial for operational sustainability, cost reduction and environmental impact mitigation.

Earlier, welcoming the guest speakers, Prof Mohd Junaid Khalil, Organizing Chair and Chairperson of the department highlighted the key objectives of the “Viksit Bharat@2047” programme and the contribution of the one-day national workshop in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

The Organizing Secretary, Dr Sheeba Jilani deliberated on the theme of the workshop, adding that the intellectual discourses of the day will go a long way in accomplishing this goal through sustainability.

Ms Juaria Fatima and Ms Fatima Wajih conducted the function, while Ms Iram Arman proposed a vote of thanks.