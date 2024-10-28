Workshop for drafting Ayurveda Process Handbook concludes at National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Medical Assessment & Rating Board, Indian Systems of Medicine (MARB-ISM), National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) conducted a workshop for drafting Ayurveda Process Handbook at NCISM office on 24th, 25th and 26th October 2024.

The Medical Assessment & Rating Board is entrusted with the responsibility of determining the process of assessment of ASU institutions as per NCISM Act 2020. The task of preparing the Ayurveda Process Handbook commenced officially on 5th September 2024 by Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, NCISM. It was followed by a series of virtual discussions in the preparatory phase.

Three days workshop commenced on 24th with a formal inaugural session. Total 32 resource persons from various Ayurveda institutions were invited to take part in the workshop.

Dr. B.S. Prasad, President BOA delivered the inaugural address. He highlighted the prominent features of Minimum Essential Standards, Assessment & Rating for Ayurveda Undergraduate institutions & teaching hospitals regulation 2024 and briefed on the necessity of preparing process handbook. He also appreciated the initiative taken by Medical Assessment & Rating board in this regard.

Dr. Raghuram Bhat, President, MARB-ISM, gave the presidential address. He enlightened the audience about the gross outline of Ayurveda Process handbook and how it will be beneficial for all the stakeholders. He also acknowledged the contribution of resource persons during the pre-workshop phase.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory function chaired by the President MARB-ISM. The expert members shared their experience at the workshop.