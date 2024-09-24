Wonderla Holidays Expands National Footprint with Grand Opening of Bhubaneswar Park by Odisha Deputy CM

Bhubaneswar : Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, celebrated a landmark moment with the grand opening of its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar on 20th September 2024. This marks a significant milestone in Wonderla’s national expansion, reinforcing its position as a leader in the amusement and entertainment industry. The park was inaugurated by Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, in a ceremony attended by Samarth Verma, IAS, Director Tourism, key company executives, including Arun K. Chittilappilly, MD; Sivadas M., President; Dheeran Choudhary, COO; and Kalpataru Nayak, Park Head-Bhubaneswar.

As the first major amusement park brand to enter Odisha, Wonderla Bhubaneswar sets a new standard for entertainment and leisure in the state. The park’s opening is a strategic move in Wonderla’s broader vision of enhancing tourism and entertainment experiences across India. This new park will serve as a destination for both local and national visitors, offering world-class rides and attractions that are poised to boost Odisha’s standing as a vibrant tourist hub.

Since its soft launch in May, Wonderla Bhubaneswar has created more than 400 employment opportunities and contributed significantly to the local economy. The park has also initiated impactful community programs, including the distribution of school kits to local students and organizing blood donation camps in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, underscoring Wonderla’ s commitment to regional development.

Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy CM, Odisha, said, “The government is committed to fully supporting Wonderla, the first and largest amusement park in Odisha. This park will inspire young minds, enhance the state’s recreational offerings, and contribute to the growth of tourism. With its world-class rides and adherence to the highest safety standards, Wonderla provides a unique experience for families and visitors. Additionally, it offers children the opportunity to step away from mobile screens and engage in outdoor activities that promote both physical and mental development. By fostering such environments, Wonderla will play a key role in enriching lives and supporting the holistic growth of Odisha’s youth.”

Arun K Chittilappilly, MD of Wonderla Holidays Limited, said, “The grand opening of Wonderla Bhubaneswar is a proud moment for us, as we expand our footprint in India with the support of the Odisha government. Their encouragement and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this project to life, and we are grateful for their vision of promoting tourism and entertainment in the state. We are honored to have the Deputy Chief minister join us for this special occasion, as we introduce Wonderla Bhubaneswar as a premier destination that will contribute to the state’s vibrant tourism ecosystem and provide unforgettable experiences for all.”.

With its entry into Odisha, Wonderla continues to strengthen its footprint across India, solidifying its status as a key player in the nation’s rapidly growing tourism and entertainment sector.