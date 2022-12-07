Wonderla Holidays Breaks Ground for its 5th Amusement Park in India; Groundbreaking ceremony of the Project was carried out by the Chief Minister of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain, celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony of its 5th proposed park in Odisha. After announcing this Project’s onset in June 2022, Wonderla has announced that the 125-crore Project will be completed by 2025.

The Groundbreaking ceremony of the Project was carried out by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, recently in the presence of the State Tourism Minister and other major industry leaders. Wonderla Holidays has carried out a lease mode with the Govt. for an allotted land of 50.63 acres at Kumbarabasta, Khordha, for a period of 90 years.

Speaking during the panel on ‘Unlocking Odisha’s Nature & Wildlife Tourism Potential’ at Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, Mr. Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, “Odisha is highly aggressive with respect to tourism development & investor facilitation. It took just 60 days for the department to allot us land for development”.

Further speaking on the Project, he said, “Orissa is a priority market for us due to our association with the government, and we will do full justice to the Project, like always. We hope to complete the project by 2025.” The Make in Odisha Conclave meet is one of the major initiative drives of the Govt of Odisha, focusing on massive investors from more than 10 foreign countries involving 38 business sessions, 250 plus speakers and 50,000 plus footfall for the conclave Meet.

Shri Surendra Kumar IAS – Principal Secretary Tourism mentioned, “Wonderla is my dream project for the state of Odisha right from the initial discussions with Mr. Sivadas President, Wonderla during one of my visits to Kochi, Kerala. It’s our pleasure to have Mr. Arun Chittilappilly, the Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays with us and for the initiatives taken for bringing Wonderla to the state of Odisha”.