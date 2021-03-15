Women’s Football Tournament to showcase the contribution of women in state sports

Bhubaneswar: To mark International Women’s Day, Prosocio Sports & Games Federation, along with Ardor Footbsll Academy organised ‘Women’s Football Day’ at Kalinga Stadium today to showcase the role and contribution of women in sports in the state.

The politician team win and last match played with transgender team in score 3/0.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Amar Pattnaik, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in presence of guests and dignitaries.

Inaugurating the “Women’s Football Tournament”, Dr. Pattnaik Said, this is indeed a noble initiative by Prosocio Sports & Games Federation along with AFA. Through such events definitely women will be motivated and encouraged to showcase their talents. It’s great to see women coming together to play football.

Women from various fields, from eminent professionals to successful homemakers participated in this unique tournament. Total 8 teams participated in this event The teams are 1. The Women Entrepreneurs, 2. The Women Politicians, 3. The Women Social Workers, 4. The Desi Girls, 5. The Media Women, 6. The Transgenders, 7. The Super Women and 8. The Corporate Women.

Department of sports and youth services is also associated with this tournament. This is the first of its kind initiative to honour the contribution of women in sports in the state.

Speaking about this initiative Cini Mohanty, Director, ProSocio Sports and Games Federation said, “Football and Woman the two are not seen together most often. That’s only a stereo type that we must break as a society. Such is the attempt of our organisation that has gathered women under various categories to play football to celebrate the sportswomanship which has not been promoted sufficiently in the country so far. This is the session 1 of this tournament. I wish all the ladies a safe and happy event and urge the public to come in large numbers to witness the magic.

Related