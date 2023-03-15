National

Women’s achievements in every field give us confidence to realize the dreams of Amrit Kaal : PM Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

Lauding the achievement of women of India, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that these achievement are result of the self-confidence of the Nari Shakti. These achievement give us assurance of realization of resolution of the Amrit Kaal, he said.

The Prime Minister was replying to the tweet by Union Minister, Raosaheb Patil Danve about Smt Surekha Yadav first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“यह नए भारत की नारीशक्ति का आत्मविश्वास है! जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में आज महिलाएं जिन उपलब्धियों को अपने नाम दर्ज करा रही हैं, वो अमृतकाल में देश के संकल्पों के साकार होने का विश्वास दिलाती हैं।”

