Women Producer Group formed with help of Dhamra Port

Dhamra: With the objective to enable the women producers in our Port vicinity, to engage in different income generation activities and became empowered in taking decision in financial management at household level, helping them in come forward as a women producer group to get financial support from different Government schemes for the sustainability of the produces and income to these women group members, Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of Company has been facilitating in formation of “Women Producer Groups”.

Starting the initiative in FY 2019-20, the Foundation in collaboration with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) has putting its effort in bringing the women of its 9 peripheral GPs together, building their capacity through various training and extending hand holding support to make them self-reliant.

Last year, two Women Producer Group (WPG) named as Maa Dhamarai Mahila Utpadaka Gosti and Maa Shitala Mahila Utpadaka Gosti having the women SHG members of 45 and 35 respectively were formed at Gouraprasad & Saratprasad villages of Koithkhola GP to concentrate on Mushroom farming & Business. With the initial hand holding support from the foundation and their dedicated involvement and participation, all the members could earn an average income of Rs. 2800 per member in the production season. Later on both the Producer Groups were linked with OLM and supported with Rs. 2,04,000 each for the sustainability of their group activity and business from OLM.

Taking the initiative forward, in this FY 2020-21, the Foundation has facilitated in formation of two Women Producer Groups namely Swayan Prava Mahila Utpadak Gosthi and Samudreswar Mahila Utpadak Gosthi at Karanpali GP. The preliminary orientation cum unfolding meeting of these groups were held on 20th and 22nd July 2020 respectively in presence of Sarapanch, Karanpali Sri. Babuli Sethi, Nayeb Sarapanch Smt. Malati Santara, other GP members and representative of block/GP level team of Odisha Livelihood Mission. The Swayan Prava Mahila Utpadak Gosthi is associated with 25 women SHG members from 10 graded SHGs and Samudreswar Mahila Utpadak Gosthi is associated with 29 members from 18 SHGs.

The producers will undertake the non-farm based commodity like mushroom farming, off farm like food processing commodity (Bari/pickles/papad) etc. for creating the opportunity of income generation projects in business prospective of our port vicinity. Adani Foundation will guide them in taking care of their capacity building in processing of their production, value addition of the products, marketing and facilitate in linkages with OLM for financial support and sustainability.

