Women employees are the pride of RINL: Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL

International Women’s Day was celebrated in a grand and befitting manner on 9th March at RINL under the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Smt. KGV Saritha , Superintendent of Police,(women protection cell) CID, Govt. of AP, graced the occasion. She shared her experiences and motivated all women employees. Smt. KGV Saritha said that crisis management, multitasking and collaborative effort are the inherent properties of a woman. She appreciated the efforts of RINL women employees and though they are small in number but are posted in critical zones and play a major role in the progress of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL expressed hope that International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023 will explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities. “Let us all re-affirm our commitment on this International Women’s Day to gender equality and move forward with courage and determination.”, added Shri Bhatt.

Shri Bhatt congratulated all the women achievers and prize winners. 19 women achievers who brought laurels to company at national and international level were felicitated on the occasion of international women’s day.

Shri Atul Bhatt, along with Directors, CVO, Smt. KGV Saritha,(S.P.) and executive committee members of WIPS-RINL released the Annual magazine DISHA depicting the achievements of RINL women employees on the occasion.

Various competitions including essay, poster painting, rangoli, quiz, sports etc. were organised by WIPS for women employees.

Senior officers of RINL ,Smt. Nupur Bhatt, President, Visteel Mahila Samithi, representatives of trade unions, VMS, OBC, Steel executive’ association, SC/ST associations also attended the event .