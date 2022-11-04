Women Basketball Inter College Tournament inaugurated in Utkal

Bhubaneswar : The Utkal University basketball Inter College tournament (Women) Final Zone 2022-23 has been inaugurated by Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, Registrar, Utkal University at the basketball court at Biju Patnaik Sports Complex. Three teams from different colleges under Utkal University participated in inter college tournament while students from 5 colleges took part in the trials.

Dr. Kirti Ranjan Mallick, Vice President, P. G. Athletic club organised the event in behalf of Director, sports council, Utkal University. In the inaugural function, registrar Dr. Nayak lauded individual players and different teams for their enthusiasm and spirit for the game. In the valedictory session, Prof. Durga Shankar Pattanik, Chairman, P.G. Council graced as the chief guest and inspired the players to make up their mind to win matches in a fair manner. He gave away the trophies to the winners and certificates to all the individual players. D. R. College, Nayapalli emerged as the champion and BJB autonomous college got the runner’s up trophy. Shri Chaturbhuj Jena coordinated the tournament with match officials Md. Syed, D. P. Sahoo, Prahlad Panda, Dr. Benudhar Das and Chiranjeev Karan. Smarita Samantaray and Dr. Prabir Mohanty present at the selectors for formation of team for inter University matches.

Dr. Mallick thanked Prof. S. S. Debashis, director, sports council, Shri Ambica Prasad Ray and Shakti Ranjan Senapati for extending wholehearted support.