WNC NAVY HALF MARATHON TO BE HELD ON 20 NOV 22

New Delhi : The IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon – 2022 (WNHM-22) will be held on Sunday, 20 November 2022 at Azad Maidan Mumbai as part of the activities commemorating the Navy Day. Since the inaugural edition in 2016, the WNC Navy Half Marathon has grown in scope and scale to become the 5th largest running event in India and 2nd largest running event in Mumbai. This year, the event is poised to continue on its journey of becoming “Bigger, Better and Stronger” and scale newer heights. The race will be conducted in three categories viz. Aircraft Carrier Run (21 Km), Destroyer Run (10 Km) and Frigate Run (5 Km). As a build up towards the event and to increase awareness towards fitness and distance running, the Race Expo was held from 11-13 Nov 22 at Colaba.

The Expo received overwhelming and unprecedented response. Attractions at the Expo venue included live sessions from various experts on preparation for the race and medical aspects, selfies with medals, discounted sports products from reputed brands, souvenirs of the event, etc. The number of participants have grown since the inaugural race held in 2016. This year, registrations for the race have surpassed previous editions, with more than 15000 participants. The maximum registrations of more than 10000 are in 21K and 10K categories, indicating that a larger number of serious and enthusiastic runners participating in the event. The AIMS certified course and first-time affiliation of event with prestigious Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will qualify participants for most other reputed national and international races. All registered participants have also been given an e-booklet providing details of the run and important tips towards preparation for it. In view of large interest generated, ‘Only Thrill, No Frills’ type limited number of registration were also opened on 14 Nov 22 for running enthusiasts who missed out on registering for the event in time.

The run is scheduled to be flagged off from Azad Maidan, near CST Terminal, and will cover the entire length of iconic ‘Marine Drive’ towards Haji Ali, all along the sea coast, with a message of “Clean Coasts and clean seas make healthy lives”. The Indian Navy has initiated several measures to make this a Green Race, few of these being mandatory online registrations and 100% recyclable paper cups, branding material and even the refreshment packaging. This is the first mega race in Mumbai in the post-pandemic period and the excitement generated amongst all the Mumbaikars is palpable. The gigantic event has been fully supported by Govt of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Department of Youth, multiple partners and numerous volunteers.

All participants and those waiting to cheer the participants now eagerly await the D-day of 20 Nov 22.