Witness Dwarkamai in a new avatar and a grand welcome for Sai Baba on Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi

New Delhi: In the previous episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, viewers witnessed how Sai Baba (Tushar Dalvi) proceeded to a village nearby to help Manohar who was attacked by a tiger cub. On the other side, citizens of Shirdi who have planned a grand welcome for Sai Baba await his return to Dwarkamai that they have dedicatedly revamped on Guru Purnima. Making the welcome a grand affair, they will be seen singing a melodious song ‘Sai Nath’ in the praise of Sai Baba.

What is special about the occasion is that the song has been sung by none other than the previous contestants of Indian Idol. Yes, you heard it right! The famed contestants of Indian Idol collectively sang this beautiful and devotional song dedicated to the jagat guru – Sai Baba. The song beautifully captures the devotion of all the bhakts and their love for Sai Baba.

Elated to sing the song for Mere Sai, Indian Idol season 10 winner Salman Ali shares, “Mere Sai has been one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. Whenever I get time, I watch the show as it gives a lot of positivity and motivation. Singing for the show is no less than a blessing. I feel fortunate to collaborate with Mere Sai for the song Sai Nath. It was a spiritual experience for me, to sing the song. And I am eagerly waiting for the people to hear it and feel the same devotion that we all felt recording it.”

Indian Idol season 10 fame Neelanjana Ray adds, “I am extremely delighted to sing this divine song. I am sure it will touch the chords of every devotee’s heart. While singing the song, I literally had goosebumps as I could feel the spirituality in it. The song will be played for the very first time on such an auspicious day of Guru Purnima and I could not ask for me. I hope this song brings positivity, divinity and peace to people’s life.”