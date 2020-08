Bhbaneswar: Another COVID19 1255 patients have recovered and are being discharged Today.

485 from Ganjam

125 from Khurdha

122 from Sundargarh

107 from Sambalpur

75 from Puri

43 from Mayurbhanj

40 from Cuttack

29 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Kandhamal

27 from Balasore

