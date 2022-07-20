With enhanced use of cyber space, the younger generation is also becoming vulnerable to cyber crime, says Ajay Kumar Mishra

New Delhi : With enhanced use of cyber space, the younger generation is also becoming vulnerable to cyber crime. ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. States/UTs are primarily responsible for developing mechanism for spreading awareness and to safeguard the young generation from cyber crime. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes.

To spread awareness on cyber crime, the Central Government has taken steps which, inter-alia, include; dissemination of messages through SMS, I4C social media account i.e. Twitter handle (@Cyberdost), Facebook (CyberDostI4C), Instagram (cyberdosti4c), Telegram (cyberdosti4c), Radio campaign, engaged MyGov for publicity in multiple media, organizing Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks in association with States/UTs, publishing of Handbook for Adolescents/Students, etc. The States/UTs have also been requested to carry out publicity to create mass awareness.

In addition, the Government is creating widespread awareness on cyber security and safety which, inter-alia, include:

A ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’ is organized on the first Wednesday of every month for the students of classes 6 to 12 for cyber security and safety through PM E-Vidya and YouTube channels. Cyber security and safety related digital resources are developed and disseminated through TV channels, Radio and Digital platforms like DIKSHA. Cyber security and safety related material has been included in the school curriculum as a part of NISHTHA ICT courses. Around 42 lakh teachers and school heads at the elementary level, 10 lakh at the secondary level and 10 lakh at the pre-primary and primary level have been oriented. Chapters on Cyber security and safety have been included in Computer Science and Informational Practices subjects in the NCERT syllabus for Class 11 and 12. Cyber security and safety related guidelines are developed and disseminated regularly for students, teachers, parents and schools.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.