New Delhi: With 32,981 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 96,77,203. With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,573. Total active cases at 3,96,729. Total discharged cases at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,77,87,656 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 6th December 2020. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

