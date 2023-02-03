With 12.94 % Increase Coal Production Touches 89.96 Million Ton in January, 2023

India’s overall coal production increased by 12.94% to 89.96 Million Ton (MT) from 79.65 MT during Jan’23 as compared to Jan’22. As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, during Jan’23 Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 11.44%, whereas SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 13.93% and 22.89% respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, 28 mines produced more than 100% and the output of three mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent during Jan, 2023.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.54% to 81.91 MT from 75.47 MT during Jan’23 as compared to Jan’22. During Jan’23, CIL, SCCL and captives/others registered a growth of 6.07%, 14% and 21.9% by despatching 64.45 MT, 6.84 MT and 10.61 MT respectively. The Power utilities despatch has increased by 8.01% to 67.72 MT during Jan’23 as compared to 62.70 MT in Jan’22

Coal based power generation has achieved a growth of 17.79% in Jan’23 and overall power generation in Jan’23 has been 18.33% higher than the power generated in Jan’22. Similarly, total power generation has advanced in Jan’23 to 136973 MU from 128536 MU in Dec’22 and registered a growth of 6.56%.