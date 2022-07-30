With 117 crore subscribers, India is world’s 2nd largest telecom market, says Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that with 117 crore subscribers, India is the world’s 2nd largest telecom market. He said, the telecom discourse which used to be about 2G, has been taken to 5G and 6G. Mr. Vaishnaw was speaking during the valedictory session of the Telecom Investor’s Roundtable on “Investment Opportunity in 5G operations and Telecom Reforms” in Mumbai today.

Mr Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister has given the ministry a clear goal to make India’s telecom regulation a global benchmark so that people from all over the world must come and copy India’s telecom regulation. He said Aatmanirbhar 4G stack is part of the vision.

The Union Telecom Minister said, the Industry has come out of the old phase, entering a sunrise stage, where a new infusion of capital investment can happen.

He said, the 5G spectrum auction is receiving a good response from the industry. He added that as the prices of the 5G spectrum have been reduced, more players are coming in.

Mr Vaishnaw informed that the government is working on a new legal framework for the telecom sector. He expressed hope to have a new legal structure by August 2023.