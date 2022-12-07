Winter Session of Parliament: Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan says, total number of employees working in Postal Department is 4,00,909, which includes 2,37,978 Gramin Dak Sevaks.

New Delhi : The Postal Circle-wise details (including all States and Union Territories) of the number of post offices operational in the country are enclosed as Annexure-I.
The Postal Circle-wise details (including all States and Union Territories) of the number of post offices closed down during the last five-years in the country are enclosed as Annexure-II.
The total number of employees working in Postal Department is 4,00,909, which includes 2,37,978 Gramin Dak Sevaks.
There is no proposal to use the existing infrastructure and land belonging to Postal Department under Public – Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The details of the total assets belonging to Postal Department in the country, Postal Circle – wise (including all States and Union Territories), are enclosed as Annexure-III.
Annexure I
Sl No.
Name of the Postal Circle
Number of Post offices
1
Andhra Pradesh
10606
2
Assam
4005
3
Bihar
9302
4
Chhattisgarh
4299
5
Delhi
509
6
Gujarat (including Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)
8844
7
Haryana
2694
8
Himachal Pradesh
2795
9
Jammu and Kashmir (including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh)
1695
10
Jharkhand
4031
11
Karnataka
9617
12
Kerala (including Union Territory of Lakshadweep)
5063
13
Madhya Pradesh
8791
14
Maharashtra (including Goa)
13688
15
North-East (including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland)
2913
16
Odisha
8490
17
Punjab (including Union Territory of Chandigarh)
3834
18
Rajasthan
10290
19
Tamil Nadu (including Union Territory of Puducherry)
11864
20
Telangana
6212
21
Uttar Pradesh
17885
22
Uttarakhand
2722
23
West Bengal (including Sikkim and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands)
9076
Grand Total
1,59,225
Annexure II
Sl. No.
Name of the Postal Circle
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
(Till date)
Total
1
Delhi
0
7
1
3
2
1
14
2
Haryana
3
1
0
1
1
4
10
3
Madhya Pradesh
1
2
4
1
0
0
8
4
Maharashtra (including Goa)
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
5
Telangana
2
0
0
0
1
0
3
Grand Total
7
10
5
6
4
5
37
Annexure III
Sl No.
Name of the Postal Circle
Departmental Building
Departmental Vacant Plots
1
Andhra Pradesh
174
107
2
Assam
179
21
3
Bihar
193
63
4
Chhattisgarh
45
10
5
Delhi
129
13
6
Gujarat (including Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)
321
54
7
Haryana
83
17
8
Himachal Pradesh
83
23
9
Jammu and Kashmir (including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh)
35
6
10
Jharkhand
71
36
11
Karnataka
459
336
12
Kerala (including Union Territory of Lakshadweep)
258
139
13
Madhya Pradesh
201
46
14
Maharashtra (including Goa)
417
83
15
North-East (including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland)
99
20
16
Odisha
169
18
17
Punjab (including Union Territory of Chandigarh)
145
12
18
Rajasthan
385
136
19
Tamil Nadu (including Union Territory of Puducherry)
307
145
20
Telangana
165
110
21
Uttar Pradesh
329
77
22
Uttarakhand
55
19
23
West Bengal (including Sikkim and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands)
278
82
Grand Total
4580
1573
This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.