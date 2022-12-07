Winter Session of Parliament: Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan says, total number of employees working in Postal Department is 4,00,909, which includes 2,37,978 Gramin Dak Sevaks.

New Delhi : The Postal Circle-wise details (including all States and Union Territories) of the number of post offices operational in the country are enclosed as Annexure-I.

The Postal Circle-wise details (including all States and Union Territories) of the number of post offices closed down during the last five-years in the country are enclosed as Annexure-II.

The total number of employees working in Postal Department is 4,00,909, which includes 2,37,978 Gramin Dak Sevaks.

There is no proposal to use the existing infrastructure and land belonging to Postal Department under Public – Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The details of the total assets belonging to Postal Department in the country, Postal Circle – wise (including all States and Union Territories), are enclosed as Annexure-III.

Annexure I

Sl No.

Name of the Postal Circle

Number of Post offices

1

Andhra Pradesh

10606

2

Assam

4005

3

Bihar

9302

4

Chhattisgarh

4299

5

Delhi

509

6

Gujarat (including Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)

8844

7

Haryana

2694

8

Himachal Pradesh

2795

9

Jammu and Kashmir (including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh)

1695

10

Jharkhand

4031

11

Karnataka

9617

12

Kerala (including Union Territory of Lakshadweep)

5063

13

Madhya Pradesh

8791

14

Maharashtra (including Goa)

13688

15

North-East (including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland)

2913

16

Odisha

8490

17

Punjab (including Union Territory of Chandigarh)

3834

18

Rajasthan

10290

19

Tamil Nadu (including Union Territory of Puducherry)

11864

20

Telangana

6212

21

Uttar Pradesh

17885

22

Uttarakhand

2722

23

West Bengal (including Sikkim and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

9076

Grand Total

1,59,225

Annexure II

Sl. No.

Name of the Postal Circle

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

(Till date)

Total

1

Delhi

0

7

1

3

2

1

14

2

Haryana

3

1

0

1

1

4

10

3

Madhya Pradesh

1

2

4

1

0

0

8

4

Maharashtra (including Goa)

1

0

0

1

0

0

2

5

Telangana

2

0

0

0

1

0

3

Grand Total

7

10

5

6

4

5

37

Annexure III

Sl No.

Name of the Postal Circle

Departmental Building

Departmental Vacant Plots

1

Andhra Pradesh

174

107

2

Assam

179

21

3

Bihar

193

63

4

Chhattisgarh

45

10

5

Delhi

129

13

6

Gujarat (including Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)

321

54

7

Haryana

83

17

8

Himachal Pradesh

83

23

9

Jammu and Kashmir (including Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh)

35

6

10

Jharkhand

71

36

11

Karnataka

459

336

12

Kerala (including Union Territory of Lakshadweep)

258

139

13

Madhya Pradesh

201

46

14

Maharashtra (including Goa)

417

83

15

North-East (including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland)

99

20

16

Odisha

169

18

17

Punjab (including Union Territory of Chandigarh)

145

12

18

Rajasthan

385

136

19

Tamil Nadu (including Union Territory of Puducherry)

307

145

20

Telangana

165

110

21

Uttar Pradesh

329

77

22

Uttarakhand

55

19

23

West Bengal (including Sikkim and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

278

82

Grand Total

4580

1573

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.