Winter Session of Parliament: Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan says, Postal Department has implemented ‘Information Technology (IT) Modernisation Project’ for digitisation and modernisation of the deaprtment

The Postal Department under the Ministry of Communications has implemented ‘Information Technology (IT) Modernisation Project’ for digitisation and modernisation of Postal Department.

The details of the steps taken for digitization of the Postal Department are as under:

All the 25,099 Departmental Post Offices have been computerized and networked. The Department has also modernized 1,29,854 Branch Post Offices in the rural areas of the country by providing Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) based hand held point of sale devices for providing postal and financial services. The Postal Circle wise (including all State and Union Territories (UTs)) number of Post Offices modernised is given in “Annexure -1″. A central server based integrated, modular and scalable solution for all the operations of Department of Posts including Banking, Insurance, Mails, Human Resources and Finance & Accounts has been provided. The Project also involved creation of Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure like Data Centre (DC), Disaster recovery Centre (DRC) and setting up Wide Area Network (WAN). Core Banking Services (CBS) and Core Insurance Services (Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance) have been provided in all the Post Offices in the country. Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and e-Passbook facilities are provided to customers.

The details the steps taken/ proposed for digitisation, State/UT-wise are as below:

All the Post Offices have been networked on a single Wide Area Network (WAN) to ensure fast transmission of information among all Post Offices. Department has started sharing Electronic Advance Data (EAD) of international postal articles with other postal administrations to improve security, reduce delay in handling and expedite processing in Customs. A robust system for online track and trace with Management Information System (MIS) from booking to delivery has been put in place.

In order to increase the business, Department regularly reviews its offerings and takes appropriate action to offer value additions to make them more customer and business centric. Further, new products and services are introduced as per customer’s requirements and market needs. In the recent past, Department has also set up dedicated bulk mail/ Parcel Processing centres and established Nodal delivery centres for mechanisation of the Parcel delivery and increase the revenue from Parcel business. Moreover, commercial exports have been enabled through Postal channel by introduction of Postal Bill of Exports by Customs.

The Department in tie up with Government organizations is providing various citizen centric services viz. Aadhaar enrollment & updation facilities, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, Passenger Reservation facilities, Digital Life certificates etc.

The details of revenue receipt, revenue expenditure and revenue deficit for the last three financial years is given in “Annexure -2”.

The total investment in the ‘Information Technology (IT) Modernisation Project’ in the last three years and current year is as under:

Financial Year Expenditure (Rupees in crore) 2019-20 410.69 2020-21 814.09 2021-22 778.06 2022-23 (up to October 2022) 549.57

The project has been implemented centrally pan -India. Hence, State/ Union Territory (UT) – wise expenditure is not applicable.

1,54,953 Post Offices including 1,29,854 Rural Branch Post Offices are modernised and enabled for multifunctional delivery of Government Services. 13,352 Aadhaar Enrolment and updation Centres and 429 Passport Seva Kendra are functional in Post Offices. Further, 1,20,196 Post offices are providing Common Service Centre (CSC) Services. The Postal Circle-wise (including all State and UTs) details are given in “Annexure -3”. 4493 Branch Post Offices are pending for modernisation. The Postal Circle-wise (including all State and UTs) details are given in “Annexure -4”.

Sl No Name of the Postal Circle (including State/UT) Number of Departmental Post Offices Modernised Number of Branch Post Offices Modernised Total Number of Post Offices Modernised 1 Andhra Pradesh 1,565 9,029 10,594 2 Assam 623 3,391 4,014 3 Bihar 1,075 8,007 9,082 4 Chhattisgarh 353 3,050 3,403 5 Delhi 382 64 446 6 Gujarat (including UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) 1,208 7,635 8,843 7 Haryana 508 2,187 2,695 8 Himachal Pradesh 471 2,325 2,796 9 Jammu & Kashmir (including UTs of Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh) 263 1,415 1,678 10 Jharkhand 467 2,682 3,149 11 Karnataka 1,698 7,926 9,624 12 Kerala (including UT of Lakshadweep) 1,509 3,555 5,064 13 Madhya Pradesh 1,015 7,261 8,276 14 Maharashtra (including State of Goa) 2,213 10,735 12,948 15 North East (including States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland) 343 2,527 2,870 16 Odisha 1,212 7,068 8,280 17 Punjab (including UT of Chandigarh) 753 3,099 3,852 18 Rajasthan 1,314 8,978 10,292 19 Tamilnadu (including UT of Puducherry) 2,597 9,265 11,862 20 Telangana 826 4,970 5,796 21 Uttar Pradesh 2,540 15,119 17,659 22 Uttarakhand 395 2,317 2,712 23 West Bengal (including State of Sikkim and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands) 1,769 7,249 9,018 Total 25,099 1,29,854 1,54,953

Annexure -1

Postal Circle wise (including State/UT) list of Modernised Post Offices:

Annexure- 2

Details of Revenue Receipt, Revenue Expenditure and Revenue Deficit for the last three financial years:

Particulars Amount (In Crore Rupees) Financial Year 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20 Net Revenue Receipt 10860.79 10632.31 13558.2 Net Revenue Expenditure 29721.43 28327.61 28371.34 Revenue Deficit 18860.64 17695.3 14813.14

Sl No Name of the Postal Circle (including State/UT) Number of Post Offices providing POPSK Services Number of Post Offices providing Aadhaar Services Number of Post Offices providing CSC Services 1 Andhra Pradesh 20 578 9,362 2 Assam 15 216 1,981 3 Bihar 35 582 3,306 4 Chhattisgarh 7 161 2,781 5 Delhi 5 261 58 6 Gujarat (including UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) 25 878 7,505 7 Haryana 11 289 1,590 8 Himachal Pradesh 6 254 2,195 9 Jammu & Kashmir (including UTs of Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh) 6 87 412 10 Jharkhand 14 207 1,833 11 Karnataka 23 869 8,048 12 Kerala (including UT of Lakshadweep) 8 1,050 4,631 13 Madhya Pradesh 18 473 8,012 14 Maharashtra (including State of Goa) 39 1,293 12,014 15 North East (including States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland) 5 122 1,135 16 Odisha 20 473 7,843 17 Punjab (including UT of Chandigarh) 9 503 1,276 18 Rajasthan 24 600 9,165 19 Tamilnadu (including UT of Puducherry) 30 1,436 8,710 20 Telangana 14 266 3,571 21 Uttar Pradesh 48 1,424 15,392 22 Uttarakhand 6 214 1,644 23 West Bengal (including State of Sikkim and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands) 41 1,116 7,732 Total 429 13,352 1,20,196

Annexure- 3

Postal Circle wise (including State/UT) list of Post Offices providing Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) services, Aadhaar services and Common Service Centre (CSC) Services:

Annexure-4

Postal Circle wise (including State/UT) list of Branch Post Offices which are yet to be Modernised:

Sl No. Name of the Postal Circle (including State/UT) Number 1 Andhra Pradesh 14 2 Assam 0 3 Bihar 225 4 Chhattisgarh 1,009 5 Delhi 77 6 Gujarat (including UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) 4 7 Haryana 8 8 Himachal Pradesh 0 9 Jammu & Kashmir (including UTs of Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh) 23 10 Jharkhand 859 11 Karnataka 0 12 Kerala (including UT of Lakshadweep) 1 13 Madhya Pradesh 518 14 Maharashtra (including State of Goa) 742 15 North East (including States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland) 67 16 Odisha 212 17 Punjab (including UT of Chandigarh) 10 18 Rajasthan 0 19 Tamilnadu (including UT of Puducherry) 0 20 Telangana 418 21 Uttar Pradesh 229 22 Uttarakhand 13 23 West Bengal (including State of Sikkim and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands) 64 Total 4,493

