Winter Session of Parliament: Jeevan Pramaan Patra is being disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country, says Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : The Jeevan Pramaan Patra have been disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country. The details in this regard are given in Annexure.

Department is also providing doorstep banking facility to India Post Payments Bank customers, pension and other ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ payments etc. under ‘Aadhar enabled Payment System’ along with Aadhar Enrolment facility for children up to 0-5 years age. Further, Department extended pick up facility through selected Post Offices to the retail customers who book their Registered and Speed Post articles on India Post Web Portal.

Annexure

State / Union Territory (UT) 2021-22 2022-23(Up to 31.10.2022)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands                    72                          80
Andhra Pradesh              46,165                   29,793
Arunachal Pradesh                     50                          58
Assam                4,109                     4,725
Bihar              10,023                     3,101
Chandigarh                   578                        557
Chhattisgarh                2,346                     1,766
Delhi                7,830                     6,933
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu                   112                        104
Goa                3,416                     2,878
Gujarat              24,262                   16,475
Haryana                3,469                     3,164
Himachal Pradesh                4,372                     4,184
Jammu & Kashmir including UT of Ladakh                3,293                     2,757
Jharkhand                1,319                     1,343
Karnataka              41,729                   35,127
Kerala              36,066                   30,773
Lakshadweep                     11                           –
Madhya Pradesh                9,547                     5,995
Maharashtra              60,918                   51,352
Manipur                   215                        208
Meghalaya                   606                        790
Mizoram                   240                        479
Nagaland                     90                        129
Orissa                7,530                     5,839
Puducherry                   921                     2,003
Punjab                6,008                     6,240
Rajasthan                2,616                     1,930
Sikkim                   246                        199
Tamil Nadu              68,818                2,38,811
Telangana              60,786                   36,350
Tripura                   840                     1,209
Uttar Pradesh              21,931                   16,103
Uttarakhand                3,761                     3,286
West Bengal              20,021                   12,545
Grand Total           4,54,316                5,27,286

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

