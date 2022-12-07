Winter Session of Parliament: Jeevan Pramaan Patra is being disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country, says Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : The Jeevan Pramaan Patra have been disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country. The details in this regard are given in Annexure.
Department is also providing doorstep banking facility to India Post Payments Bank customers, pension and other ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ payments etc. under ‘Aadhar enabled Payment System’ along with Aadhar Enrolment facility for children up to 0-5 years age. Further, Department extended pick up facility through selected Post Offices to the retail customers who book their Registered and Speed Post articles on India Post Web Portal.
Annexure
|State / Union Territory (UT)
|2021-22
|2022-23(Up to 31.10.2022)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|72
|80
|Andhra Pradesh
|46,165
|29,793
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|58
|Assam
|4,109
|4,725
|Bihar
|10,023
|3,101
|Chandigarh
|578
|557
|Chhattisgarh
|2,346
|1,766
|Delhi
|7,830
|6,933
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|112
|104
|Goa
|3,416
|2,878
|Gujarat
|24,262
|16,475
|Haryana
|3,469
|3,164
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,372
|4,184
|Jammu & Kashmir including UT of Ladakh
|3,293
|2,757
|Jharkhand
|1,319
|1,343
|Karnataka
|41,729
|35,127
|Kerala
|36,066
|30,773
|Lakshadweep
|11
|–
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,547
|5,995
|Maharashtra
|60,918
|51,352
|Manipur
|215
|208
|Meghalaya
|606
|790
|Mizoram
|240
|479
|Nagaland
|90
|129
|Orissa
|7,530
|5,839
|Puducherry
|921
|2,003
|Punjab
|6,008
|6,240
|Rajasthan
|2,616
|1,930
|Sikkim
|246
|199
|Tamil Nadu
|68,818
|2,38,811
|Telangana
|60,786
|36,350
|Tripura
|840
|1,209
|Uttar Pradesh
|21,931
|16,103
|Uttarakhand
|3,761
|3,286
|West Bengal
|20,021
|12,545
|Grand Total
|4,54,316
|5,27,286
This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.