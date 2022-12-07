Winter Session of Parliament: Jeevan Pramaan Patra is being disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country, says Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : The Jeevan Pramaan Patra have been disbursed by the Government using the network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in the country. The details in this regard are given in Annexure.

Department is also providing doorstep banking facility to India Post Payments Bank customers, pension and other ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ payments etc. under ‘Aadhar enabled Payment System’ along with Aadhar Enrolment facility for children up to 0-5 years age. Further, Department extended pick up facility through selected Post Offices to the retail customers who book their Registered and Speed Post articles on India Post Web Portal.

Annexure

State / Union Territory (UT) 2021-22 2022-23(Up to 31.10.2022) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 72 80 Andhra Pradesh 46,165 29,793 Arunachal Pradesh 50 58 Assam 4,109 4,725 Bihar 10,023 3,101 Chandigarh 578 557 Chhattisgarh 2,346 1,766 Delhi 7,830 6,933 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 112 104 Goa 3,416 2,878 Gujarat 24,262 16,475 Haryana 3,469 3,164 Himachal Pradesh 4,372 4,184 Jammu & Kashmir including UT of Ladakh 3,293 2,757 Jharkhand 1,319 1,343 Karnataka 41,729 35,127 Kerala 36,066 30,773 Lakshadweep 11 – Madhya Pradesh 9,547 5,995 Maharashtra 60,918 51,352 Manipur 215 208 Meghalaya 606 790 Mizoram 240 479 Nagaland 90 129 Orissa 7,530 5,839 Puducherry 921 2,003 Punjab 6,008 6,240 Rajasthan 2,616 1,930 Sikkim 246 199 Tamil Nadu 68,818 2,38,811 Telangana 60,786 36,350 Tripura 840 1,209 Uttar Pradesh 21,931 16,103 Uttarakhand 3,761 3,286 West Bengal 20,021 12,545 Grand Total 4,54,316 5,27,286

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.