Winter Session of Parliament concludes six days ahead of schedule; Both Houses adjourned sine-die

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned today sine-die, six days ahead of their schedule of the Winter Session. In his valedictory address in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla informed that the productivity of the house was 97 percent during the session. He said that a total of 13 sittings took place in which seven bills were passed while nine bills were introduced in the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House had productivity of 102 percent during the session. He said the House passed and returned nine bills during the period.

Mr. Dhankhar added that 31 private member bills were also introduced in the House. The Chairman also said one hour 46 minutes time of the House wasted due to disruption.

The Winter Session of Parliament which started on 7th of this month was scheduled to end on 29th December.