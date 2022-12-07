Winter Session of Assembly: Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy says, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment implements scheme for welfare of the economically marginalized sections of the society present in different areas, including the development of Institutions In Odisha

New Delhi : The focus of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is the welfare of the poorest households of the socially, educationally and economically marginalized sections of the society including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes, Senior Citizens, Victims of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Transgender Persons, Beggars, Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNTs), Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS). This Department is implementing several Schemes for welfare including Odisha state. The schemes wise fund allocation during last 3 years including Odisha is given at Annexure.

The details of schemes implemented by Department of Social Justice & Empowerment and the funds released during last 3 years as under:

(₹ in Corers)

Sl. No.

Name of Scheme

Remarks

Funds allocation

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Caste Sub Plan

From The financial year 2021-22, these Schemes have been merged and rename as “Pradhan Mantri-Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY)

1100.00

300.00

1800.00

Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY)

718.00

300.00

Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna

25.00

30.00

Pre-matric Scholarship for SC students

From the Financial year 2021-22 these schemes have been merged and rename as “Pre-matric Scholarship to the SC students and others.

355.00

600.00

725.00

Pre-Matric scholarship for children of parents/guardians engaged in Unclean and hazardous Occupation

30.00

27.00

Post-matric Scholarship for SC students

2690.00

3815.87

4196.59

PCR & PoA Act

630.00

600.00

600.00

Top Class Scholarship scheme for SCs (TCS)

From the Financial year 2021-22 these schemes have been merged and rename as Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers (SHREYAS).

40.50

50.00

70.00

National Overseas scholarship Scheme for SC etc. students (NOS)

20.00

30.00

35.00

National Fellowship scheme for SCs (NFSC)and

246.66

125.00

125.00

Free Coaching for SC and OBC students

30.00

30.00

30.00

Rehabilitation of Mannual Scavengers

99.93

30.00

43.31

Sl No.

Name of Scheme

Remarks

Funds allocation

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Post-matric Scholarship for OBC students

From the Financial year 2021-22 these schemes have been merged and rename as PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for vibrant India, PM – YASASVI for OBCs and others (PM –YASASVI)

1397.50

1100.00

1300.00

Pre-matric Scholarship for OBC students

220.00

175.00

250.00

Construction of Hostels for OBC Boys & Girls

30.00

35.00

30.00

Assistance to VOs working for SCs

From the Financial year 2021-22, this Schemes has been re-named as “Scheme for Residential Education for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas(SHRESHTA)

70.00

125.00

63.21

National Action Plan for Senior Citizens(NAP SrC)

From the Financial year 2021-22, “Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojna(AVYAY)” The Scheme is revamped and re-named version of the National Action Plan for Senior Citizen”

140.00

150.00

150.00

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

National Action Plan on Drug Demand Reduction

135.00

180.00

200.00

Integrated Programme for Rehabilitation of Beggars

On 12.02.2022 a New Schemes namely “Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE)” on 12.02.2022, which includes two sub-schemes – ‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons’ and ‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging’ is launched.

25.00

0

10.00

Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender

5.00

0

25.00

Sl No.

Name of Scheme

Remarks

Funds allocation

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Loans of Corporations

National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC)

150.00

0

0

National Safai Karamchari Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC)

35.00

40.00

5.0

National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC)

–

160.00

30.00

0

Total

6352.59

7772.87

9658.11

