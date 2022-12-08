Winter Assembly Parliament: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says , efforts are made to ensure that the National Highways (NHs) are constructed as per quality standards specified in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/ Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications and codes

New Delhi : All efforts are made to ensure that the National Highways (NHs) are constructed as per quality standards specified in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/ Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications and codes. Unless the roads are constructed as per the specifications and codes, the contracts are not treated as complete. To ensure the construction quality, Consultants (Authority’s Engineer/ Independent Engineer) are appointed by the Ministry and its executing agencies for day to day supervision of the works at site. Deficiencies, if any, observed during such examination / supervision are brought to the notice of the Concessionaires / Contractors for taking up necessary corrective measures.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.