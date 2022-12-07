Winter Assembly Parliament: 5 pairs of Vande Bharat Express and 4 pairs of Tejas Express services are being operated by Indian Railways

New Delhi : Presently, 05 pairs of Vande Bharat Express and 04 pairs of Tejas Express services are being operated on Indian Railways (IR) network. During the year 2022-23(upto 30th November, 2022), 26 commercial trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains have been operated.

Vande Bharat Express services, being operated with Train Sets, provide faster services and have ultra modern features like quick acceleration, onboard infotainment and Global Positioning System (GPS) based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors, retractable footsteps, Zero discharge vacuum bio toilets, etc.

Tejas Express services also aim at providing faster services utilizing Tejas type coaches, which are ultra modern coaches with automatic entrance doors, Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information system, Fire and Smoke detection system, CCTV cameras, etc.

Bharat Gaurav trains aim at showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through operation of tourist circuit trains.

The details of Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and Bharat Gaurav trains are as under:-

Vande Bharat Express :

22435/22436 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express 22439/22440 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express 22447/22448 New Delhi – Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express 20607/20608 Chennai Central- Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Tejas Express

22671/22672 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Jn Tejas Express 22119/22120 C Shivaji Maharaj T –Karmali Tejas Express 82501/82502 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express 82901/82902 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express

Besides, 04 pairs of Rajdhani Express services are being operated with Tejas rakes as indicated below:

20501/20502 Agartala-Anand Vihar Tejas Rajdhani Express 12309/10 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express 12951/12952 Mumbai Central- New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express 12953/12954 Mumbai Central- New Delhi August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express

Bharat Gaurav services :

26 commercial trips of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme, during the period April, 2022 to November, 2022. Under the policy of operation of Bharat Gaurav trains, potential service providers, including Public Sector Undertakings or other entities who meet the eligibility criteria, can run Bharat Gaurav trains. The service providers have full flexibility to decide the themes/itineraries for operation of Bharat Gaurav tourist circuit trains depending upon market demand, commercial viability, etc. The Service Providers offer a comprehensive package with facility of rail transportation, accommodation, meals, local road transport, sightseeing etc to the tourists.

Introduction of new trains including Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express services which is dependent on operational feasibility, resource availability, traffic pattern, competing demand etc, is an ongoing process on Indian Railways. Under the policy of operation of Bharat Gaurav trains, potential service providers, meeting eligibility criteria, can operate Bharat Gaurav trains.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today