Winter Assembly Parliament: 1067 women entrepreneurs registered on Udyam Sakhi Portal from the State of Tamil Nadu till October 2022

New Delhi : The Udyam Sakhi Portal (https://udyam-sakhi.com) provides the information regarding financial schemes, policies, programmes of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises to existing/prospective women entrepreneurs in the MSME sector. The district-wise details of women entrepreneurs registered on Udyam Sakhi Portal from the State of Tamil Nadu till October 2022 is given at Annexure.

Based on composite criteria of classification of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on account of investment in plant & machinery and turnover of MSMEs, the Ministry has replaced the erstwhile process of filing of Udyog Aadhar Memorandum by Udyam registration including Women entrepreneurs on online portal https://udyamregistration.gov.in from July 2020.

A comprehensive B2B Portal – MSMEmart.com is being operated by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) as a one stop digital solution to all business needs of MSMEs across all sectors and provide next generation services to MSMEs to make them competitive in global market. Further, KVIC is also implementing an e-commerce portal ekhadiindia.com to promote sale of khadi and village industry products online.

District-wise details of women entrepreneurs registered on Udyam Sakhi portal from Tamil Nadu till October 2022

S. No District Total No of Women Entrepreneurs 1 Ariyalur 0 2 Chengalpet 0 3 Chennai 0 4 Coimbatore 0 5 Cuddalore 0 6 Dharmapuri 0 7 Dindigul 0 8 Erode 0 9 Kallakurichi 0 10 Kancheepuram 0 11 Karur 0 12 Krishnagiri 0 13 Madurai 0 14 Mayiladuthurai 0 15 Nagapattinam 0 16 Kanyakumari 0 17 Namakkal 0 18 Perambalur 0 19 Pudukottai 0 20 Ramanathapuram 0 21 Ranipet 334 22 Salem 163 23 Sivagangai 0 24 Tenkasi 0 25 Thanjavur 0 26 Theni 0 27 Thiruvallur 0 28 Thiruvarur 0 29 Tuticorin 0 30 Tiruchirappalli 0 31 Thirunelveli 0 32 Tirupathur 0 33 Tiruppur 0 34 Tiruvannamalai 210 35 The Nilgiris 0 36 Vellore 360 37 Viluppuram 0 38 Virudhunagar 0 Total 1067

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha toda