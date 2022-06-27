Winners of Trends Raja Rajakumari contest felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Trends, India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail has announced the results of its unique Raja Rajakumari Contest 2022, which added to the gala festivity of popular Raja festival in state of Odisha.

All the six winners of the Raja Rajakumari contest were felicitated in an illustrious Raja Rajakumari Finale event, on Sunday, graced by popular Ollywood stars Sambit Acharya and Sivani Sangita, who have been associated with the contest as celebrity brand ambassadors.

Arpita Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar won the 1st prize in Trends Raja Rajakumari selfie contest, while Sonalini Swain from Semiliguda and Barsha Mohanty from Nabrangpur bagged the 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively. Similarly, Sayanti Chatterjee from Paradip won the 1st prize in Trends Raja Rajakumari Songs / Video contest, while Nandini Ray from Bhubaneswar and Princess Simran from Dhenkanal bagged the 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively.

The one-of-its-kind contest received overwhelming response from across the state with several thousand entries received on the designated WhatsApp number as well as on the website www.trendsrajarajakumari.com. While each participant of this contest received two Raja special discount coupons worth Rs. 500 each, the top three winners from each of the two categories won prizes worth of Rs 31,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that Trends had curated the 16-days Raja Rajakumari contest from June 4th to June 19th, 2022 with an array of on-ground, in-group housing societies, on-media and in-mall activities. Raja is a festival of celebrating womanhood and celebrated with much fanfare, eagerness and enthusiasm by women where they wear new clothes, drool with swings, served good foods, play amusing games and play with folk songs to observe the occasion.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India-right from metros, mini metros to tier-1 and 2 towns and beyond and is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination. It features exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to every occasion and at price that are affordable and seen as high value for money.