Winners of Short Film Contest on Patriotism Announced

New Delhi: As part of Independence Day celebrations 2020, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) had organized an Online Short Film Contest to create a patriotic mood surrounding this year’s Independence Day.

The contest went live on 14th July, 2020 on the MyGov portal and ended on 7th August 2020. The contest was hosted on the www.MyGov.in website for receiving the entries.

The theme for the entries revolved around patriotism, equating it to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as the new mantra of progress for the nation. The Ministry today declares the winners of this contest.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar, in a tweet, congratulated the winners of the contest and thanked all the participants for their contribution and making the short film contest a roaring success.

