Wind Power Projects of 392.8 MW Capacity to be Set Up in Odisha Soon: KV Singh Deo

Bhubaneswar: Proposals have been put forward to establish wind power projects with a capacity of 392.8 MW in the state, informed the Deputy Chief Minister and State Energy Minister K V Singh Deo in the assembly today.

The state is focusing on increasing electricity production from unconventional energy sources. As part of this initiative, proposals have been made to establish wind power projects totalling 392.8 MW throughout the state, stated the Energy Minister.

In response to MLA Om Prakash Mishra’s specific inquiry, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that wind power projects of 49.5 MW at Deomali in Koraput by JSW and 48 MW at Umerkot by HPCL have received approval.

Additionally, wind power projects representing capacities of 48.3 MW, 49.5 MW, and 99.5 MW at Jagatsinghpur, Kusumi in Sambalpur, and Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district, respectively, are awaiting government approval on behalf of ONGC Tripura Power Company, he added.