“Willkommen, BEUMER India”: METL Welcomes its First German Company to MET City

Gurugram : Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited is excited to announce and welcome its first German customer ‘BEUMER India’ to its burgeoning integrated greenfield Smart City, MET City at Jhajjar, Haryana. With the arrival of BEUMER India in MET City, the MET City family has expanded to 570+ companies from 10 countries.

BEUMER India did their ground-breaking and stone laying ceremony at MET City for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant today. This ceremony is a testament of MET City’s steadfast commitment of creating best in class and sustainable infrastructure that is a beckon to multinational companies to set-up their manufacturing facility in the state of Haryana and India. BEUMER Group is continuing on its growth path and embracing the slogan of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by commencing ground-breaking and stone laying ceremony of this new plant at MET City.

BEUMER Group is a global manufacturer of material handling solutions and plans to invest more than 2 billion Rupees in this state-of-the-art new facility and providing employment opportunities for 750 people. Senior representatives from BEUMER Group and MET City took part in the groundbreaking and stone laying ceremony. With this new facility, BEUMER India has not only strengthened their global footprint but is also on the path of contributing to the local economy by supporting small businesses in and around MET City.

MET City today has established itself as one of the largest Integrated greenfield Smart City of India, cutting across geographies and industries. The core philosophy of MET City is etched in creation of a destination that attracts investments and generates new age employment opportunities besides developing world class urban infrastructure for its residents.

MET City is already host to companies from wide ranging industries viz: defense, engineering, electronics, auto components, medical devices, FMCG, footwear, plastics, consumer products, and many others. MET City is one of India’s largest IGBC Platinum Rated Integrated Smart City and stands as the sole Japan Industrial Township (JIT) in Haryana, accommodating 6 Japanese companies from diverse industries ranging from electronics to auto-components to medical devices. MET City also hosts 6 companies from South Korea and multiple companies from Europe, with Beumer India as its new European addition.

BEUMER Group has been participant in India’s economy since 2003 and has been growing since. The company’s commitment to India can only be witnessed by how it has transformed and evolved its India business from catering to only cement industry and then building upon its strengths by adding newer industries and customers for its products and solutions in India. For better augmentation of its products and solutions for enriching customer experience Beumer India has made strategic acquisitions in India viz: ENEXCO Technologies India and FAM India.

BEUMER India is also not unknown to the state of Haryana. Beumer India already has modern manufacturing unit at Naurangpur in the state of Haryana. With burgeoning customer base and expanding business opportunities, BEUMER India felt the need for a new facility that can cater to growing business demand. For better co-ordination between the Naurangpur Facility and the new facility, likewise better management of logistics BEUMER India made the strategic choice in selecting MET City for their new facility. The strategic choice behind choosing MET City was the state-of-the-art plug and play concept offered by MET City. With this new facility at MET City, BEUMER India has firmly entrenched its roots within the state of Haryana.

BEUMER India envisages to complete the construction of this new facility by 2025 and plans to commission this facility by September 2025. Upon commissioning this new facility, BEUMER India will be adding a new chapter to its India business delivering new products and solution enriching lives and contributing to the local economy.

Mr. S.V. Goyal, CEO & WTD of MET City, said, “We are excited to welcome Beumer India to MET City family, marking a significant milestone in our journey of inviting and hosting multinational companies at MET City. India & Germany have a long-standing strategic relationship, which gets better each day through investments companies are making in each other’s country. Beumer India is a shining example of strong Indo-German ties and will not only strengthen our resolve for delivering best-in-class infrastructure but will also establish MET City as one of the largest Integrated Smart City open for business for the world. In the recently concluded financial year MET City achieved a remarkable growth of 60% Y-O-Y. MET City is a pioneering project with investment of INR 20,000+ crores already committed in by METL and Units there in and have provided employment to 48,000 people.”

Mr. Rudolf Hausladen, CEO, BEUMER Group, said, “This expansion reflects BEUMER Group’s strategic focus and commitment to long-term success in India. The new production site plays an important part in our global factory footprint, strengthening our position as a quality leader and partner of choice for our customers.”

Mr. Nitin Vyas, Cluster Asia CEO, BEUMER Group, said, “Our new production site at Reliance MET City offers a convenient ease of business and synergy in approaching infrastructure and facilities with a vision towards sustainable development. Setting up manufacturing unit in the context is truly ‘plug and play’, with Reliance staying true to its goal of developing a ‘Model Economic Township.”