Will make Madhya Pradesh a leader in the use of drone technology – Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will be made a leading state by using drone technology in the field of development and welfare. Drones are such a revolutionary technology that can be used for public welfare and good governance. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the youths and farmers present at the “Drone Mela” in Gwalior on Saturday. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present in the programme.

The first drone fair of the state was organised on the initiative of Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), Gwalior. Around 20 companies displayed their drones in the fair.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that fairs are an ancient tradition of Gwalior, but today a wonderful fair has been organised in Gwalior in the form of drone fair. This drone fair is not just a fair, it is a campaign to change the lives of the people. He said that drone technology can be used for spraying fertilisers and pesticides in the fields. With this, farmers can avoid the ill-effects of harmful chemicals. This technology is also less expensive. Drone technology saves up to 25 percent of manure.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that drone technology has proved to be very helpful during the recent floods in some districts of State. The rescue operations were carried out through drones. Drones were used in rescue work in the incident of sinking of a well in Ganjbasoda of Vidisha district. He said that drone technology is also playing an important role in the Swamitva Yojana (ownership scheme) being run in the state. Under this scheme, 100 percent rural people in Harda district have been given the right of ownership. At present, 35 drones are operating in the state under the Swamitva Yojana. With drone technology, medicines and emergency relief can be easily delivered to inaccessible places. Similarly borders can be protected without humans. In this way, it can be said that drone technology is working like a lifeline in people’s lives. Drone technology will prove useful in employment growth.

In the Drone Mela, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a magnificent, glorious, prosperous and thriving India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that it is a matter of happiness that being the residents of Madhya Pradesh, special cooperation of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia is being received in the development of Madhya Pradesh. With everyone’s cooperation, we will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

Drone technology revolutionary for farmers – Union Minister Shri Tomar

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is working under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the vision of building a Shreshtha Bharat (extraordinary India) with modern technology and a strong economy. In this sequence, drone technology is being promoted. He said that drone technology is proving to be revolutionary for the farmers. Referring to the locust attack last year, he said that it was successfully controlled with drone technology. Swamitva Yojana has also been successful due to this technology. Drone technology has been particularly beneficial in the field of agriculture in human safety, fertiliser saving and increasing agricultural production.

Drone technology will create new employment opportunities – Union Minister Shri Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Drone Mela is a historic day for Gwalior. Through this we have become a witness to the new revolution. He said that in the coming times, drone technology will bring big changes in the world’s economy and life. It is a matter of joy that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to use drone technology. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s thinking is that there should be such a technology that can bring change in everyone’s life. In accordance with the Prime Minister’s wish, drone technology is being promoted. Shri Scindia said that drone technology is proving to be revolutionary in every field of defence, agriculture, health. This technology has become a means to convert poverty into prosperity. At the same time, it has brought new opportunities of development for the youth. Shri Scindia said that in the coming time, 3 lakh youth will get employment opportunities through drone technology.

Union Minister Shri Scindia said that rules have been simplified to promote drone technology. Earlier, where companies had to fill 25 forms, the number has now been reduced to five. Clarity has been enhanced in the process of licensing and registration. He said that the government is working with the commitment of accessible and simple drones.

Five Drone Schools will be opened in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Shri Scindia announced that five Drone Schools will be opened in Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Training in drone technology will be given through these schools, so that the youth get employment. Along with this, drone technology should also be used extensively for development and self-reliance. He also talked about opening Drone Excellence Center at MITS, Gwalior. For this an MoU has also been signed with a company. Other companies have also signed MoUs in the drone fair.

Drones will bring big changes in life – MP Shri Shejwalkar

Member of Parliament Vivek Shejwalkar said that drone technology is not just for surveillance, it will bring massive and revolutionary changes in the lives of people. Through this technology, the country will set new stages of development.

At the outset, Director, MITS, Shri R.K. Pandit gave the welcome address. Director, SpiceJet Shri Ajay Singh, said that the first drone airline is going to be launched in the country soon.

CM Chouhan also reached the exhibition sector of Drone Mela

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, along with Union Minister Shri Tomar and Union Minister Shri Scindia and other ministers of the state government also reached the Drone Mela premises to see the drone exhibition put up by various companies. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information from the operators of drone companies about the use of drones in agriculture, disaster management, crop survey and other areas of public welfare.

Various types of drones demonstrated their services

About a dozen companies that came to participate in the drone fair showcased their services. Along with this, people were surprised with the amazing feats of the drone. Throttle Aerospace Systems Bengaluru, Asteria Aerospace Limited Bengaluru, Marut Drones Hyderabad, Drone Destination New Delhi, Agri Udan Pvt. Ltd. at the Drone Fair. Ahmedabad, Gwalior Police, BISA CIMMYIT New Delhi and other companies displayed fertilizer seed spraying and transportation, surveillance, afforestation, transportation of essential items etc. through their drones.

