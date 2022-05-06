Will leave no stone unturned to serve the people: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the people. The government will treat the people who come to the health camp. People should not worry about anything. Wherever there is a need for health facilities, treatment will be provided. No one will remain untreated in the health camp. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a district level health camp and women’s conference of Aajeevika Mission held on the 15th death anniversary of Late Shri Dilip Bhatere at Kirnapur of Balaghat. He said that Shri Dilip Bhatere had the spirit of service, dedication and development. The work started by him will be continued.

Now women’s self-help groups will also make roads

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government will also bear the pension of Rs 5 thousand per month payable to the children who have lost their parents during the Covid period besides the cost of their further education to ensure their future. He congratulated the women of self-help groups for the innovation of road roller and said that women will now go beyond Badi, Papad, Pickle, Food items, Soap, Detergent powder and make village roads. This is the beginning of the Mahayagya for women empowerment. In the state, the work of distribution of nutritious food, school uniform and ration for children from self-help groups is also being done by the group. He said that the self-help groups have an annual turnover of Rs 20 thousand crore in the state. About 40 lakh women are associated with these groups. To empower the self-help groups, Rs 3,000 crore will be deposited in the accounts through bank linkage. The intention of the government is that women should earn an income of at least Rs 10 thousand every month. Balaghat district leads in the state in the empowerment of women. Here sons and daughters are treated equally. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ladli Laxmi Diwas would be celebrated across the state on May 8.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that crop production is done by farmers in the agriculturally dominated Balaghat district throughout in all seasons. There will be no shortage of electricity to irrigate crops. He said that about 85 thousand names have been added in the list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Plus in Balaghat district. The intention of the state government is that everyone should have a pucca house, for which a provision of Rs 10 thousand crore has been made for the construction of 10 lakh houses this year. He said that Post Graduate classes will be started in Late Shri Dilip Bhatere College, Kirnapur. College in Hatta will start in this session. Post Graduate classes will be started in Paraswara. Lamta Primary Health Center will be upgraded into Community Health Center. Railway over bridge at Sarekha on Balaghat-Gondia route has been approved in the budget and its construction will start soon. This will facilitate easy movement of the public. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that local language is being encouraged in the state. Under this, medical and engineering education will also be conducted in Hindi.

Commission for the amount collected by the groups paid by single click

The work of recovery of tap-water tax, lighting tax, property tax and sanitation tax from 179 gram panchayats of the district has been done by self-help groups. In lieu of this tax recovery work, it has been decided that 15 percent of the recovery amount will be given to the groups as remuneration. So far, Rs 67 lakh 52 thousand 834 have been recovered by the groups. In the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid a commission of Rs 10 lakh 12 thousand 925 for the total amount recovered through a symbolic single click.

At the outset, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated development works worth Rs. 169 crore and performed bhoomi-pujan and visited the development exhibition based on various schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan offered floral tributes to the photo of Late Shri Dilip Bhatere.

Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shri Ramkishore Nano Kanwre expressed his thanks to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for sanctioning Rs.146 crore for drinking water scheme for 55 villages of Paraswada assembly constituency.

Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission Chairman and MLA Shri Gaurishankar Bisen said that the state government has sanctioned Rs. 30 crore for Sarrati Irrigation Project. Now a new science college and railway over bridge is needed in Balaghat. Former MLA Shri Ramesh Bhatere gave the welcome address.

Chairman of Mineral Development Corporation Shri Pradeep Jaiswal, Head of District Panchayat Smt. Rekha Bisen, MP Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen, MLAs, public representatives, women of self-help groups and a large number of citizens were present in the programme.