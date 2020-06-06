Wildcraft India forays into Personal Protective Gear (PPG) category

Bhubaneswar: Today, when India & the world is grappling with fear and uncertainties and taking steps to adapt to the new normal, Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd. (WIPL) – an Indian born brand takes their mission forward by entering the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment as a commitment to serve the nation during this unprecedented crisis and aims to Hire over 100,000 people across 11 cities & 4 Indian states across 65 manufacturing units .

Being true to this belief, Wildcraft recently launched a versatile, functionally engineered, head to toe product line which included the tactical gear category. Under the tactical gear category, Wildcraft has developed an innovative 90-liter technical rucksack, that has been designed, developed & approved as the gear of choice recently for Indian Defense establishment. Wildcraft also developed a re-usable PPE coverall (Hz Series of Hazmats)to assist the Ministry of Textiles to overcome its urgent requirements & address the needs of Indian medics. Wildcraft India has also launched the Supermask™, with the proprietary filtration system for three types of particles. WildcraftSupermaskTMhas been approved by government accredited agencies as per the parameters specified by BIS. Priced at only INR 150 per piece, reusable Supermask adheres to highest quality and safety standards.Brings forth New India’s defining anthem – ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’, exhorting Indians to be Ready for Anything!

Talking about the anthem launch and their efforts to make the protective masks available for Billion India’s, Gaurav Dublish, Co-Founder said, “To ensure Supermask™ is easily accessible to every citizen, we have also ramped up our distribution & are available across 1000+ cities in addition to 1,00,000+ retail points-of-sales across India” Mr. Siddharth Sood, Co-Founder, further added “In 2016, we forayed into the Tactical & Safety Gear category, & have recently innovated the ‘Wildcraft Supermask™’. At Wildcraft we have worked on revolutionary technology, that provides an exceptionally safe, stylish, reusable and hence an environment-friendly solution, at incredible prices.”

Related

comments