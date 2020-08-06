Significant Weather Features dated 06.08.2020

♦ Monsoon trough is active and is south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of Himalayas from 8 August, 2020.

♦ The low pressure area now lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh along with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to become less marked by tomorrow, the 7 August, 2020.

♦ A cyclonic circulation lies at north Konkan & neighbourhood at mid & upper tropospheric levels tilting southwest wards with height.

♦ Strong southwesterly/westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian sea with winds speed reaching 50- 60 kmph along & off west coast at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue to prevail till 8 August, 2020.

♦ Strong surface winds likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during next 24 hours.

Under the above favorable scenario:

(i) Widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls most likely to continue over Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter; isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Gujarat state on today, the 06th August.

(ii) isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala and South Interior & Coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on today, the 06th August; over ghat areas of Tamilnadu during 06th-8th August; over Kerala & Mahe during 06-09th August, 2020.

♦ A low pressure area is likely to develop over westcentral & adjoining north Bay of Bengal around 9th August, 2020. Under its influence, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over east & central India from 9 August onwards. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha from 9 to 12 August, 2020.

Related

comments