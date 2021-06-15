Why Solitaire Is Still Popular Amongst All Age Groups?

Solitaire was popularised by Microsoft Windows when they introduced it in their game kit. The game was included in the Windows operating system more than 31 years ago and yet, it is still staying strong. Currently, the Microsoft Solitaire Collection consists of Klondike Solitaire, FreeCell Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Pyramid Solitaire and TriPeaks Solitaire. The real purpose of including the game in their operating platform was to ensure that the Microsoft Windows users become used to the drag and drop function. However, gradually the game became popular, which was not shocking. What is surprising is that the game is still popular amongst all age groups. The popularity of Solitaire can be attributed to five major factors.

1. Everyone can play Solitaire

Solitaire is suitable for all age groups, from children to adults. It comes in different difficulty levels, which makes it suitable for everyone. Microsoft believes the game can be played with anyone between the age group of 8 to 108. A player simply has to familiarize themselves with the rules of the game and then by playing the game repeatedly, the skills of the game can be polished easily. Further, if one is bored with the easy level, they can switch to a higher difficulty level too. Another way of making the game challenging is by playing time-based Solitaire games, which require the player to win the game in the stipulated time.

2. The game has been revamped

To give an interesting twist to Solitaire, the game has gone online. In addition to offline Solitaire, the player also can play it online and further participate in different online tournaments. Online tournaments of Solitaire are a great way to showcase the skills online. Also, participating and winning online Solitaire games can boost one’s confidence. Most of the online Solitaire tournaments consist of one-to-one matches from players all across the globe. The daily challenges, monthly events and innovative themes have kept the sensation of the game alive.

3. There are several variants of Solitaire

Many people often confuse Solitaire only with the classic version of Solitaire, which is actually a type of Solitaire and is known as Klondike Solitaire. In addition to that, there are many other Solitaire variants like Freecell, Spider Solitaire, both of which are included in the Microsoft Windows game set. Other variants of Solitaire are Mahjong Solitaire, Tri-Peaks, Canfield Solitaire and Crescent Solitaire. BVS Solitaire Collection created more than 100 variants of solitaire for macOS. The rules of Solitaire are nearly the same with a bit of twist to keep this card game interesting and unique.

4. It is available in the free version

Microsoft Windows allows its users to play Solitaire for free. Further, many other online websites enable users to play Solitaire for free. The free availability of Solitaire has contributed hugely to making it popular amongst the mass. As the game is both free and exciting, Solitaire didn’t take long to become a top-rated game. Microsoft initially made the game accessible by including it in their operating system to familiarise its users with the drag and drop system. Later, when they tried to remove it and monetise the game, it faced heavy backlashes from its users.

5. It provides a good mental workout

Unlike other games, Solitaire does not make your mind dull. In fact, the challenging nature of Solitaire makes it a suitable game for a mental workout with fun. The strategic nature of the game enhances the critical thinking ability of the player. Also, few pieces of research have found that it can help to boost memory in the old age group. Therefore, Solitaire can be played without an ounce of guilt. It is a skill-based game where the player participates actively to win. Also, Solitaire increases the competitiveness among the players.

The reasons mentioned above make it crystal clear why people still go gaga over Solitaire. The game has maintained its position over the years due to its revamping and challenges. It provides an easy way to escape boredom while ensuring that your brain becomes brighter and stronger. It is a great tool to learn about strategic skills, patience and time management, simultaneously and that too with fun.