Why Are Senior Citizens FD (Fixed Deposit) Rates Higher?

When it comes to financial planning, Fixed Deposits (FD) stand out as a reliable savings tool. Fixed deposits are for individuals who are seeking stable returns and are averse to risk. Additionally, most banks and NBFCs offer higher senior citizen FD rates. These interests are higher in comparison to the general populace. Let’s delve deeper and understand the intricacies of senior citizen FD rates. Shed some light on the rationale behind the difference in FD rates.

Understanding Senior Citizen FD Rates

Fixed Deposits are popular amongst banks and financial institutions. It involves parking a large sum of money for predetermined period. During this period the depositor earns a fixed rate of interest. This interest rate differs based on several factors such as tenor period, market conditions, and depositor’s age. Additionally, the interest rate differs from one issuer to another.

Citizens over the age of 60 years or above are classified as senior citizens. Depositors that fall under this category enjoy a higher rate of interest. This provision caters to the unique needs and circumstances of the elderly demographic.

Rationale Behind Higher Rates

Senior citizen FD rates are higher in comparison to younger depositors because:

Risk Factor:

Issuers consider senior citizens as a relatively lower risk category. This is because senior citizens have a lower risk appetite. Issuer consider senior citizens stable as they are less likely to default on payments.

Income Security:

Fixed Deposit servers as a primary income source for most citizens during retirement. Issuers incentivize this demographic by offering higher interest rates. This ensures that they receive a steady income post-retirement.

Exploring Yes Bank Senior Citizen FD Rates

Yes Bank is a prominent figure in the Indian banking sector. They offer specialized Fixed Deposit schemes that are tailored for senior citizens. These schemes feature a higher interest rate and a flexible tenor.

Yes Bank’s Senior Citizen FD rates are up to 0.75% higher than the standard FD rates. Yes Bank incentivizes senior citizens for channeling their savings into Fixed Deposits. thereby fostering financial security and stability in their golden years.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Yes Bank w.e.f. 21stNovember, 2023 (Less than INR 2 Cr)

Tenor Senior Citizens Regular Citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.75% 3.25% 15 days to 45 days 4.20% 3.70% 46 days to 90 days 4.60% 4.10% 91 days to 120 days 5.25% 4.75% 121 days to 180 days 5.50% 5.00% 181 days to 271 days 6.60% 6.10% 272 days to < 1 year 6.85% 6.35% 1 year 7.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day to < 18 months 8.00% 7.50% 18 months to < 24 months 8.25% 7.75% 24 months to < 36 months 7.75% 7.25% 36 months to < 60 months 8.00% 7.25% 60 months 8.00% 7.25% 60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.75% 7.00%

Key Features of Senior Citizens Fixed Deposits

The features of senior citizen fixed deposits (FDs) vary among issuers. However, here are some key points to consider:

Most issuers offer flexible tenors for senior citizen FDs, ranging from 7 days up to a maximum of 10 years. This flexible tenor can help with planning your investments better.

Senior citizen FDs provide a stable return on investment despite market fluctuations.

Interest rates for senior citizen FDs are higher compared to the general public.

Some issuers may offer the option to nominate a beneficiary for your FD.

Senior citizens can claim a tax benefit of up to ₹1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for their FD investments.

Many issuers provide multiple payout options for senior citizens. These options are calculated based on compounding interest and may be offered on a monthly, annual, or semi-annual basis.

Issuers will provide you with the option to auto-renew your fixed deposit upon maturity.

You can start a senior citizen fixed deposit with a minimum deposit as low as ₹1,000/-. However, this minimum deposit amount may differ from one issuer to another.

How to Open a Senior Citizens Fixed Deposit

Most issuers have a straightforward process for opening a senior citizens fixed deposit. Follow these steps and begin your savings journey.

Shortlist an issuer of your choice and visit their official website. Navigate to the Investments section of the website and select Fixed Deposits. Click on Invest Now You will need to submit your personal details such as:

Mobile number

Date of birth

OTP for verification

Upon verifying you will need to enter your Fixed Deposit details such as:

Enter the amount you would like to deposit

Select the tenor you are comfortable with

Type of interest payout

Verify your KYC details by submitting the following:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Other relevant documents

Make the payment via Net Banking or UPI

Once your payment has been processed, you will receive an acknowledgement on your registered mobile number stating that your Fixed Deposit has been booked.

What Is the Minimum You Can Invest in a Senior Citizens FD?

The minimum amount you must invest to book a senior citizen’s FD differs from one issuer to another. This can range anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹15,000. You can refer to the table below to understand the minimum amount you must invest for various banks:

Bank Minimum Investment Amount State Bank of India ₹1,000 Punjab National Bank ₹1,000 HDFC Bank ₹5,000 Axis Bank ₹5,000 ICICI Bank ₹5,000

You can refer to the table below to understand the minimum amount you must invest for various NBFCs: