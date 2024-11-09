White Coat Ceremony Held for New MBBS and BDS Batch at KIMS

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) welcomed its newest batch of MBBS and BDS students with a White Coat and Oath-Taking Ceremony, a symbolic rite of passage marking the beginning of their medical journey. The event saw the participation of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. CBK Mohanty, Dean and Principal Prof (Dr) R.C. Das, KIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. M.R. Behera, Vice Principal Prof (Dr) Lalatendu Mohanty, and Principal of Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences Ashwini Kar.

During the ceremony, Dr CBK Mohanty motivated the new batch to fully utilize the extensive resources available to them at KIMS. “MBBS is a challenging curriculum. You are lifelong learners, and you will need to keep reading throughout your life to stay current in the field,” he advised. Emphasizing the importance of commitment, Prof. Mohanty said, “The labour you put into these five years will reward you for the next fifty years. Your success is our success as well.”

Dr Samanta, in his address, inspired students to make good use of their five year programme at KIMS, which is among the top ranked medical institute in the country and has some of the best doctors including Padma awarded. He said that the 2600 bedded hospital has unparalleled infrastructure and one of the best simulation labs among all medical colleges in the country.

The ceremony followed the recent Cadaveric Oath Ceremony, held on October 29 by the Department of Human Anatomy for the newly admitted MBBS batch of 2024-25. The Head of the Anatomy Department, Prof. (Dr.) Prajna Paramita Samanta, addressed students on the profound importance of cadaveric dissection as the foundation of their medical education, fostering respect for the donors whose contributions aid their training.