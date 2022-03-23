Which sites are profitable; choose the right resource for online gaming

The sports betting market in Bangladesh is developing at a rapid pace. New betting sites that offer betting on events in various sports disciplines regularly come to the country. How to choose a suitable resource of such variety is discussed in this article.

Top 10 Betting Sites for Betting in Bangladesh

To avoid wasting a lot of time on your own search and selection of a reliable site, there are many rankings on the Internet. But trust the information only from reliable sources. For example, the page https://onlinebettingbd.com/best-betting-sites/ details the best bookmakers according to different parameters.

The table below offers the top 10 sites for sports betting for players from Bangladesh.

Name Bonus Main Info 1xBet 100% on first deposit, but not more than 10,000 BDT Founded in 2007, is licensed by Curasao eGaming. The interface is in English and Bengali, there is a mobile app. Minimum deposit is 75 BDT. Promo code – BETTINGBG Bet365 100% on first deposit up to 12,000 BDT Founded in 2000, offers a mobile app with interface in 18 languages. Licensed by the regulators in the UK, Malta and Gibraltar. Betwinner 100% on first deposit up to BDT 13,000 Accepts sports betting since 2018, licensed by Curacao, operated by Prevailer BV. Minimum deposit – 85 BDT Melbet 100% up to 10,000 BDT Operates on the basis of licenses of the Netherlands and Curacao. There is a downloadable application 4raBet Welcome bonus of 120% for cricket betting and 100% on deposit for casino Founded in 2018 by Umbrella Development BV, licensed by Curacao. Website and mobile app available in Hindi, Bengali, English and other languages Dafabet 100% up to 9,000 BDT In operation since 2004, licensed by First Cagayan and Isle of Man. Has a mobile app Betway 100% on deposit up to 85,000 BDT (casino), no risk bet up to 21,500 BDT (sports), birthday bonus To play for money you need to deposit a minimum of 850 BDT. Has a license MGA, UKGC, mobile app, casino games and live betting Bons Welcome bonus 200% on first deposit and 200 free spins A young project, existing since 2020. Operates under an international license Curacao Mostbet 100% on first deposit and 250 free spins, Birthday Bonus up to 10,000 BDT, Casino Cashback Founded in 2009, licensed by Curasao, owned by Bizbon NV. Works 24 hours technical support Bovada Bonus 50% up to 85,900 BDT Bookmaker licensed by the Kahnawake Commission

Popular Sites for Sports Betting in Bangladesh

A huge advantage of betting for Bangladeshi players is the large selection of sports events on which betting is offered. There are different parameters by which users choose a site for betting. These include reputation among players, bonuses, and the breadth of the spread. Based on these indicators, we have formed the top 5 most popular platforms, which bettors from Bangladesh use most often:

Bet365; 1xBet; Betway; Melbet; Dafabet.

Top Sites to Bet on Cricket

The best odds and the opportunity to bet in BDT on a popular sport in Bangladesh offer:

1xBet; Melbet; Mostbet.

The Best Mobile Versions of Betting Sites

For betting from phones will suit:

Melbet; Bet365; Betway.

Rules For Choosing a Betting Site in Bangladesh

When choosing the best and most reliable site for sports betting, players are guided by their own preferences. Each has its own advantages and unique offers. So when looking for a site, prioritize what is most important to you:

Welcome bonus;

Line and coverage;

The odds;

Convenient payment methods or other.

The Main Characteristics of a Quality Bookmaker

Choosing a best web resource for betting on sports events on your own, pay attention to such key factors:

License;

Support service;

Variety of sports;

Bonuses and promotions.

How to Register from Bangladesh?

You will not be able to place bets online until you create an account on the site. It is very easy to do so:

Decide on the right site; Register with your email, cell phone number, name, place of residence, date of birth, and password; Confirm registration by email or phone; Login to your personal cabinet and deposit your account in the balances or cashier section, choosing one of the offered payment systems and indicating the deposit amount.

Now you are ready to guess the results of sports matches and earn money on it.

How to Bet on Sports?

Betting for players from Bangladesh is not difficult. To make a bet, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Log in to your account; Check your balance so that there is enough money on it, not lower than the minimum limit; Go to the Line or Live section and find the sport and match you are interested in, as modern bookmakers have hundreds of them; Click on the odds of the outcome and select the type of bet and the amount in the coupon; Confirm the bet by pressing the corresponding button.

All modern betting sites provide quick and easy creation of bets.

Should You Trust Sports Betting Sites?

Only verified bookmakers with a license are legal in BD. Such operators guarantee you winnings without delays, high odds due to small margin, reliable protection of personal and payment data.